Some people absolutely love to remodel their homes.
I am not among them.
Remodeling aficionados see creativity, artistry, and the opportunity to design new, more usable living space. I see chaos, noise, incessant interruption, and dollars flying out the window faster than the construction dust carried on the breeze.
As I write this, I am sitting in my TAB travel trailer (nicknamed The Red Writer) 650 miles away from my Oregon home, where a three-room remodeling trifecta is in process. My retreat from the remodeling frontlines is a deliberate self-preservation strategy, based on experiences at the family cottage in Valois, our former home in Watkins Glen, and houses in California. Plus, this remodeling rodeo was scheduled to take place while I was out of town attending my daughter’s birthday celebration. My wife wisely suggested I take my leave until the work was completed. I gratefully fled ahead of the crowbars.
It’s been suggested that my using the word “remodeling” for what is currently in process at my home is an overstatement.
See what you think.
In one bedroom/office, a circa-1970s, defunct geothermal heater/cooling unit is being torn out to be hauled off to the junkyard. The closet in which it was housed has been demolished to make more floor space. In the same room, the wall-to-wall carpet is being torn out, replaced by a wood floor. And, a washing machine and clothes dryer from a spot upstairs are being relocated to the room. That appliance space-swapping requires the services of a plumber, an electrician, and the sawing of a variety of holes to install water pipes, drains, and air vents.
In a neighboring bedroom and my office, ceilings and walls are being completely repainted, wall-to-wall carpets torn out, and new wood floors installed. That office part of the project stalled when my wife discovered black mold in the ceiling. She knew exactly what it was from a remodeling project in our Valois cottage. But that’s one upside to doing these projects: a weird silver lining. I certainly don’t want to be breathing black mold while I write.
She discovered a soggy ceiling spot hiding the mold while prepping to paint. It’s apparently the result of a small leak around an upstairs window. Fortunately, our contractor was already scheduled for a different job and can now assess what needs to be done to plug the leak, rebuild the ceiling, and, most important, get rid of the mold.
The unexpected mold discovery feels like going to a doctor complaining of stomach cramps only to discover that it is appendicitis. I did exactly that years ago.
Another upside to this remodeling project — and remodeling projects past — is my wife seems to relish the challenges and savors the resultant changes, channeling the creativity of her late mother, Louise Beardslee Schwartz, who was known in Hector as Aunt Louise.
There are decided regional differences in these remodeling projects.
In some areas there is a real shortage of labor. In others, the supply chain remains a problem, reminiscent of remodeling during the height of the Covid-19 pandemic. There are plenty of covid tales about torn-up bathrooms, kitchens, and entire rooms sitting virtually unusable for months and months while new fixtures, appliances and things needed to upgrade basic infrastructure were simply unavailable.
But in the case of my under-renovation home, I plan to head home post-birthday celebration to new floors, freshly painted walls and — with luck — no black mold hovering over my head as I write next week’s “Write On.”
However, I’ve been warned that because of the mold surprise and likely delay, I might have to pick up a paint brush and move furniture upon my return.
Perhaps I should extend my out-of-town trip a little longer.