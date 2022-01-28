The prevailing wisdom seems to be that the Omicron variant of Covid-19 sweeping through the Finger Lakes and the nation is somehow milder than earlier strains of the coronavirus.
But in a teleconference with medical researchers last week, the chief virologist at the Global Health Research Complex at Texas A&M University said the widely circulating notion about Omicron being milder is simply untrue. He was emphatic that Omicron can wallop people just as hard as earlier Covid-19 strains, even in fully vaccinated persons.
Unfortunately, media adopted “milder” as a catch-all descriptor of this latest variant’s effects on infected people. Not every Omicron sufferer would agree.
More accurate, some medical researchers suggest, would be to describe it as “less severe.” Not milder.
Milder encourages people to make a Pollyanna-like leap that suggests an Omicron infection will result with symptoms more akin to a common cold than those of Covid-19’s Alpha or Delta variants, or even the original version of the virus.
A common cold with sniffles and a slight cough would be nice, relatively speaking. Some Omicron sufferers claim that was their experience.
But it’s complicated. Just like the nuance between “milder” and “less severe.” Those relatively milder symptoms are often being attributed to — no surprise here, folks — the vaccine status of the patients. Triple-vaccinated people are reportedly handling Omicron with far fewer nasty symptoms. Or the need to be hospitalized.
But unvaccinated folks don’t always fare as well, whether with Omicron or any other version of Covid-19.
The idea that Omicron is milder might have sprung last year from a preliminary Centers for Disease Control study completed when the Omicron variant was first identified. That quick look was of six people, the Texas virologist reported. But a study completed last month in the United Kingdom — of approximately 250,000-plus people — said the opposite. It reported that there were no substantial differences in the possible effects of the Delta and Omicron variants.
Covid-weary people — me among them — would like this whole pandemic to magically fade away. And, this latest variant is already being reported as having a declining number of new cases. Some predictions say it could virtually disappear in February.
While that reeks of Pollyanna-like thinking too, let’s hope it’s true and that there isn’t some new Covid-19 spin-off warming up to take Omicron’s place.
Of more immediate concern for me is the wrong-headed thinking of people who seek to deliberately contract Omicron, partly because they believe it will give them immunity against future infections. But also because it’s allegedly milder.
That sounds similar to what families did decades ago when they would have chicken pox parties for kids to deliberately spread the childhood disease so children would develop immunity early.
Medical experts say it doesn’t work that way with the Covid-19 virus. Any immunity garnered from contracting Omicron is reportedly very short-lived. And, it’s unlikely it would it help fight against any future variant either.
But that hasn’t stopped some people from having Omicron parties to spread the virus among the party goers. The parties are reportedly quite successful at infecting attendees, though it’s unclear how the infected revelers fared or how many other people they might have passed Omicron to, post-party.
Whether Omicron is milder or not, medical researchers say there’s no health benefit to catching it or any form of Covid-19. But they agree there is plenty of risk with the virus of developing severe, long-term health problems in the heart, lungs, brain or other organs.
Those problems are usually referred to as “long Covid.” And they are definitely not considered mild.