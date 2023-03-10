This week I was reminded how true the phrase “standing on the shoulders of giants” really is.
A journalist colleague discovered a blog tribute I wrote two decades ago about my earliest newspaper mentor who passed away. The colleague sent the blog/column to me and alums of the newspaper, many who knew Ralph Thompson as their editor there too.
Ralph had been a fighter pilot in World War II. He was shot down, an event I believe contributed to his cool demeanor even in the face of crisis. When you get knocked out of the sky by enemy fire and survive, you don’t sweat the small stuff.
After the war he worked at several Northern California newspapers, including where I started my career — the Petaluma Argus-Courier.
He was a quiet mentor to anyone who wanted one. Most of us on staff were young, brash and pretty much know-it-alls, even though we most certainly didn’t know it all — at all.
His lessons were legion, but several I recall vividly. One was that our readers were counting on us to get them news — all the news — accurately and quickly. Another was to be ready anytime to jump into action when news happened, day or night. And it was also critical for us to own up to our mistakes. We would fix goofs in the next day’s newspaper with sincere words of apology, if needed.
“We get to go to bat every day,” he often said. “Readers count on us and trust us.”
He went to bat for me numerous times, sending me to cover stories and events way beyond what you would normally expect a cub reporter to handle. I wrote about a complicated, landmark federal appeals court trial, as well as routinely chronicling the byzantine finances of city government, schools, and healthcare. I went along on a fact-finding expedition with government officials to the Alcatraz Federal Penitentiary several years before it was dramatically cleaned up to become a San Francisco landmark tourist attraction.
Ralph also introduced me to famous Sonoma Valley winemakers, U.S. senators, and congressmen. We sat one dinner table away from California Gov. Jerry Brown the night the then-36-year-old Brown stood up and announced his first bid to run for President of the U.S. in 1976. My introduction that night resulted in access to Brown for years after.
Ralph’s lessons became my lessons to impart when I became a newspaper editor and also when I went into the university classroom to teach journalism to undergraduates. My students got used to hearing me occasionally cite “Ralph’s Rules” as part of the curriculum.
Thinking about those early years under his professional tutelage reminds me of all the folks who offered wise counsel over the years, in newspapers and the university. I have been blessed to have good mentors and teachers.
Today, I have come full circle, now a mentor for young staff members at a small California newspaper. My challenge is to channel my mentors and instill important lessons while reminding everyone this profession remains a critical part of local democracy. It’s great fun, and I even like my nickname: “The Godfather.”
But being a mentor today is not the same. The newspaper process is almost entirely remote, complicating interactions. The same can be said for many industries.
When I finished a story as a starting reporter, I would drop typewritten pages onto editor Ralph’s desk, usually getting instant feedback. A grin meant I had really nailed it. Pursed lips said I would be rewriting on deadline.
It was instant feedback that helped me learn quickly.
Today news stories come to me from writers via email. They get returned, edited the same way, with no in-person nuance. Even so, this Godfather insists we still follow Ralph’s Rules about readers and accuracy. That hasn’t changed at all.