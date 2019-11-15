The already hot-button issue of implementing land-use zoning got considerably hotter in the Town of Hector last month.
At a public Hector Zoning Commission meeting, the chair of the group reportedly denied a citizen’s request to take a peek at draft versions of a proposed new zoning law and proposed zoning maps — all presented at the meeting for commission members’ review.
Ouch.
What was the commission chair thinking? Maybe it was that these documents are drafts, not final versions, thus making them inappropriate for public review at this time.
Ouch, redux.
Citizens in the audience were there specifically to see where the issue of zoning stood. And even though the documents are likely to be rejiggered, there was understandable public interest and equally understandable public pique when citizens were denied a chance to see what the zoning commission would be reviewing.
Elected and appointed officials at every level of government often try to carefully manage the release of controversial documents and information, especially if that release is likely to set off a public furor or — in the officials’ view — be misinterpreted.
It’s understandable.
But decades of writing about government and politics has shown me that restricting access to works-in-progress almost always blows up in officials’ faces.
While working as a reporter in a medium-sized Northern California city decades ago, I discovered that a downtown redevelopment plan was being secretly drafted by officials. It called for essentially leveling the aging — but historic — center of the city, replacing the buildings with a pastiche of multi-level parking garages and a fancy shopping mall.
A member of the group drafting the plan was unhappy with the secrecy and slipped me a copy. The details of the draft plan ended up prominently displayed in front-page newspaper stories over the next few weeks.
The furor of downtown merchants, historic preservation groups and the public was impressive. So was the anger directed at the newspaper — and me — from the group planning the redevelopment.
But in the end, the municipal government dumped the downtown demolition and instead endorsed a sweeping historic renovation and preservation.
It eventually turned the city’s downtown into a San Francisco Bay Area tourist mecca that continues to thrive today.
During years of protests and debate in the Finger Lakes over whether to allow Crestwood Midstream to store 88 million gallons of liquid propane gas in unlined salt caverns, there were numerous missteps by public officials to control information, too.
Early in that controversy I asked the Town of Reading clerk for copies of town board and planning commission meeting minutes at which LPG storage had been discussed. She eyed me very suspiciously. “And just what do you want the minutes for?” she asked.
For a fleeting moment it looked like I might have to file a Freedom of Information Act request to obtain the minutes of public meetings.
A few weeks later, the chair of the town board forbade any member of the public to ask questions — or make statements — about the Crestwood LPG storage controversy during the public comment period of the town meeting.
If New York state law allowed for citizens to force a recall election, the Reading Town Board would have faced a very angry electorate.
The Hector Zoning Commission is right to tread carefully in its deliberations as it introduces the much-needed legal concept of zoning, decades overdue in the rapidly developing town of Hector.
But if town officials want any zoning law to be accepted by the affected Hector public, the commission will have to tread equally carefully to be transparent in all deliberations and willing to listen to the public’s criticisms and fears.
Too much secrecy in the process will only delay or derail it.