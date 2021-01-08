Even bats have been caught up in the coronavirus pandemic controversy.
The Wild Things Sanctuary in Tompkins County ended up caring for dozens more bats than expected this year.
But although bats are often blamed as a possible source of COVID-19, “jumping” from them to humans, the sanctuary’s shelter-in-place care of the bats was to protect them from us. It wasn’t to protect humans from the still unproven — and considered unlikely — bat-related transmission of COVID-19 to our species.
Close to 100 bats had to remain at the Wild Things sanctuary by order of the NY Department of Environmental Conservation. DEC wanted to be sure none of these tiny rescued or orphaned patients had been exposed to COVID-19.
“Could humans give bats COVID-19? Might this be the disease that pushes declining bat populations over the edge?” Victoria Campbell, founder of the sanctuary said. “Knowing that bats have to be one of the worst species at social distancing, the fear became real.”
Animal rescue groups across the nation have also had to contend with similar concerns amid reports that family pets and other animals have contracted the disease.
Campbell eventually was given the all-clear to let the healthy bats fly off into the wild. But among the bats were many young pups born at the sanctuary during lockdown and unable to fly.
So today Wild Things is caring for triple the number of injured, ill or young bats it usually has at this time of the year. Eighty bats at last count.
Wild Things Sanctuary became a bats-only animal rescue facility in 2012 after years of caring for injured or orphaned raccoons, squirrels, owls, skunks, rabbits, fox, geese, mice, turtles, groundhogs, chipmunks, shrews, birds of all types — and just about any other critter native to upstate New York.
Campbell still offers advice to anyone seeking help for any wild animal in distress. But she has her hands full — often literally — with the bats.
As a species, bats are in serious trouble, threatened by a virus/fungus called “white nose” disease, an illness wiping them across North America.
In a trip to the Lava Beds National Monument in Modoc County in California last fall, rangers told me the disease was rampant in the monument’s caves.
The number of bats dying from it is staggering. In New York the illness was discovered in a routine DEC cave survey in 2007 near Albany. DEC staff found only 1,000 bats alive. On a previous survey there had been 200,000.
So why are bats important?
Among many other things they feast on insects at night, which the National Park Service says adds up to more than $3.7 billion worth of pest control each year.
Worrying about the health of bats might seem unimportant right now. But the overall health of our environment and our animal neighbors is tightly linked to our health, and every living thing on the planet.
Just ask Victoria Campbell, who can cite chapter and verse about that interconnectedness.
The suspected cross-species transmission of viruses — like what some scientists believe happened with COVID-19 — is much more likely when humans encroach on wildlife habitat.
Experts say disturbing animals, or displacing them from their normal living areas, can stress them. And stress for animals can be as debilitating as stress for humans, making animals more susceptible to viruses and perhaps even producing viruses in greater numbers.
Does that mean humans are in danger of contracting white nose disease?
Scientist and researchers flatly say no.
But in a spirit of inter-species cooperation, perhaps the federal government could declare an operation Bat Warp Speed to save the tiny animals, just in case the scientists and researchers have it wrong.