Some people cheered loudly last week when the U.S. Supreme Court struck down New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s executive order restricting the size of gatherings in churches and houses of worship.
The governor’s order was part of a statewide strategic attempt to slow the spread of COVID-19, which, by the way, is raging across the nation, including infecting people at an increasing pace in upstate New York, while hospitals fill up.
Some of the loudest cheers probably came from the leaders and members of the congregation of the Lighthouse Baptist Church in Horseheads. Chemung County health authorities say the church and its members are responsible for spreading COVID-19 widely across several counties with hundreds of new cases and three coronavirus-related deaths.
In response, Lighthouse launched a legal salvo against Chemung, claiming in a recent U.S. District Court lawsuit that the county health department’s order to shut the church down in September was six-ways-to-Sunday unconstitutional. The suit also says all county claims that the church is at fault in the ongoing superspreader coronavirus event are flat-out false.
The argument over freedom of religion versus the right of a government to protect its citizens from harm — in this case a once-in-a-century threat to public health — is a complicated constitutional question the Supreme Court chose to simplify.
But beyond any likely coronavirus-related health impacts of the court decision, it might embolden already bold critics to use the pandemic as a lever to force a shrinkage of government authority — particularly that of health officials.
In California two weeks ago, the state attorney general announced that proponents of an initiative to limit state and local officials’ authority in public health emergencies can start gathering signatures to get the measure on an upcoming state ballot.
The language of the summary is chilling.
“Prohibits state and local officials from issuing enforceable orders, regulations, or ordinances to address public health emergencies (resulting from epidemics, infectious disease outbreaks, and similar conditions), or otherwise taking any actions in response to health emergencies that directly affect the operation of private businesses or public facilities (including beaches and parks), or that limit the exercise of individual liberties.”
That pretty much wipes out every tool in the toolbox health officials used since the pandemic arose early this year.
The measure does allow these same officials to “issue public health advisories or public service announcements during public health emergencies.”
Health officials might not be able to take action, but they could still send out a press release. How comforting for the ill.
It would be easy to chalk up this proposed measure — which would become state law if it makes it to the ballot and a majority of voters approve — as just California weirdness.
But don’t bet on it.
The intense dislike of ongoing restrictive health measures across America might prompt cranky state legislatures to fashion similar restrictions via state laws aimed to hobble state health departments’ authority to respond to emergencies.
Why?
Perhaps to lessen fiscal impacts on businesses, make some voters happy and get campaign donors to smile.
For now, though, the grownups are still in charge, as evidenced by Gov. Cuomo’s just announced “Winter Plan.”
It is mainly aimed at keeping hospitals from overflowing, very much a likelihood with the swelling number of cases.
But it also targets small gatherings now identified as the No. 1 cause behind the latest spike in cases. For the moment, the governor is pleading for voluntary compliance to keep gatherings to no more than 10 people.
His voluntary compliance might fall short if hospitals overflow as feared.
Let’s hope the governor has a Winter Plan B.