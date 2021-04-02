After a pandemic year of almost exclusively no or only close-to-home travel, just thinking about taking a road trip was simultaneously exciting and terrifying.
It didn’t help that the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention continues to give an official thumbs down to major travel — like taking a 2,000-plus mile, three-state driving trip.
But fully vaccinated and very anxious to visit relatives and a gaggle of friends scattered across Northern California, Oregon and Washington State, my wife and I and our dog hit the road for a week.
I have been humming Willie Nelson’s “On The Road Again” since we left.
Unlike the early days of the pandemic when deserted streets, highways and shuttered businesses were the norm, we have had plenty of company everywhere.
Interstate highway rest stops, motels, restaurants and in downtown areas, a wide swath of the population has decided it’s a fine time to bust a move and leave the concept of stay-at-home behind.
Masks have been in place on nearly all faces. People also generally continue to give others a wide social-distance berth. And most greeting rituals have added two questions to normal meet-and-greet pleasantries.
“Have you been vaccinated?” and “Which vaccine did you get?”
If the answer is yes to the first question, there is usually a flurrying of hugs and smiles followed by at least a temporary drop of facemasks.
It’s only taken us a year to reunite with good friends and neighbors from Valois, on the east side of Seneca Lake. We’ve celebrated in a finally honed Hector tradition. Wine was involved and a lot of great food.
It reminds me of the first days of spring in the Finger Lakes when the sun peeks out. People step out of their garage or tool shed to wave to neighbors while holding a gardening tool as they get ready to attack their yard or garden.
Besides much-needed reunions with family and friends, this trip has been a prelude/practice run for me as I get ready for a cross-country jaunt in May to the Empire State.
But pandemic-related speed bumps keep popping up as I make plans.
Some states still have COVID-19 quarantine restrictions. If they persist, I’ll have to be sure to give those states a wide berth.
Some communities on my itinerary — like New York’s Chautauqua County — are showing sudden spikes in COVID-19 cases. As a vaccinee, I don’t have too much to fear. But it’s a concern and might necessitate a rerouting and/or canceling visits.
On top of all that, we have a national surge in pandemic cases linked to the variants of the virus. The race continues to get people vaccinated before the variants get a stronger toehold in the population.
And just this week Dr. Rochelle Walensky, director of the CDC, said the steady rise of cases across the nation has her spooked.
She blames some of the increase on people traveling more. She also fears a surge of new infections on the magnitude of last summer, even with vaccines being pumped into so many arms every day.
Walensky’s anxiousness is severe enough that she told Congress she has a gut feeling of “impending doom.”
Shortly after Walensky’s testimony, several news reports detailed how long medical authorities think COVID-19 vaccinations might protect people.
The current thinking is just estimates, of course, because field-testing and research of vaccine efficacy is happening in real time. We are the test subjects. These estimates range from as short as three months to six-to-nine months to up to two years. Most researchers say everyone will likely need a booster shot of vaccine at some point.
But meanwhile, Pandemic Vacation, Version 1.0 has been a great boost to our spirits.
I hope that in early summer I will be on Version 2.0, on my way to the Finger Lakes and can keep long overdue reunions going.
Safely.