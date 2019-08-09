Exactly where are you safe from random gun violence?
You may be thinking, “I’m safe in my home.”
Okay. Maybe.
But any time you leave your home-castle-fortress in 2019 you might be stepping out into the Great American Shooting Gallery as another potential target for some madman with a rapid-fire weapon looking to kill other humans.
The gallery locations include:
Churches.
Mosques.
Temples.
Schools.
Universities.
Movie theaters.
Big-box stores.
Malls.
Nightclubs.
Sporting events.
Concerts.
Cafes.
Public streets.
Government buildings.
And who can predict where else?
As the most recent tales of horrific gun violence tales unfolded — including the Gilroy, California shooting at a community festival that took the life of a Romulus and Keuka College grad — it has been hard not to consider the vulnerability of the thousands of innocent people enjoying the many hundreds of Finger Lakes events and activities going on across the region this summer.
We shouldn’t have to wait for something to happen in our own communities to care deeply. Or to take action.
We want to believe these things can’t happen here. However, so did the people of Gilroy, El Paso, Texas, and Dayton, Ohio.
In Dayton, people were enjoying a warm summer evening in a popular entertainment and dining district when they suddenly found themselves in the sights of a man with a semi-automatic weapon spewing death and destruction. Nine people were killed, 27 were injured.
That bit of random gun violence came right on the heels of the shootings in an El Paso Walmart. Twenty-two people were killed there. More than 24 others were injured.
And who knows where some gunman might have struck in the time between this column being written and today’s publication in this newspaper.
Where in America is safe these days?
There’s been plenty of ink devoted to how much President Donald Trump’s rancid, racist rhetoric is contributing to incite unstable individuals to take up arms and commit these mass murders.
For a fraction of a second this week there was a sliver of hope.
Reading a prepared speech from a teleprompter Trump called for strengthened background checks. “In one voice, our nation must condemn racism, bigotry and white supremacy,” he also said.
Nice palliative words.
But, so characteristically, he walked it all back within 24 hours, just as he did last year in the wake of the Parkland, Florida school massacre in which 17 people were killed. Trump made a similar call then for stronger background checks, only to threaten to veto two such measures currently stalled in the U.S. Senate.
Then in another statement he suggested any gun control legislation should be connected to immigration reform, a suggestion that very unsubtly links immigrants and gun violence.
Again, hardly helpful.
As Trump continues to ramp up his reelection campaign, there’s zero chance he will zip his Twitter lip even a fraction. If anything, look for him to become more verbally virulent when he talks disparagingly about minorities, immigrants or anyone who opposes anything he espouses.
But in some cities since the shootings in Gilroy, El Paso and Dayton, rallies and vigils have begun to feature the unifying cry of “Do Something,” with the shouts aimed at politicians such as Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine.
It’s a clear cry for help from people who are angry, frightened and full of despair that those elected and trusted to deal with this epidemic of violence are unable, unwilling, or simply too inept to do so.
It’s way past time to “Do Something” to break this never-ending cycle of gun violence.
Way overdue.
And perhaps people can do something by working to elect candidates at all levels of government who are willing — and have the courage — to “do something.”
Incumbents who aren’t willing or lack the political will to do so should be unceremoniously shown the electoral door.
