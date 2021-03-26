By now, most of the folks in the United States who qualify for a $1,400 check via the federal government’s $1.9 trillion bailout program have received it.
And while it might be tempting to invest in bitcoins, order an expensive electronic device online, or drop it all on one daredevil spin of a casino roulette wheel, the most community-minded thing would be to spend it at locally-owned businesses.
Never a better time to Buy Local.
While most chain-owned, big-box stores remained open during the pandemic — and did extremely well — small business operations sat on the sidelines often without any customers, watching their bills pile up while their investment slipped away. Most were forced to send employees home. There was simply no work for them.
You can help reverse that.
It really doesn’t matter which small businesses you patronize. Just get those stimulus dollars out there stimulating. Money has to circulate to get the economy healthy again. And if you do the math, this infusion of dollars can help a great deal.
If 10,000 people in the Geneva area each received $1,400, that adds up to 14 million bucks.
$14,000,000.
It’s no wonder economists say this bumper crop of federal cash will kickstart economies on the local and national level.
Enjoying meals again at any Finger Lakes restaurant you patronized pre-pandemic helps the proprietor, of course. But it also helps his or her staff who might not have been working much — if at all. And when that staff does start working again, thanks in part to you dropping some fraction of that $1,400, they will have money to spend at other businesses.
Do you need a reminder to tip big? And tip local musicians, too. It’s been a really long, dry spell for them this year. And many offered free web concerts to boost our spirits.
Your spending can help service workers pay back rent and/or start catching up on that stack of bills from being unemployed.
And look beyond favorite restaurants or watering holes.
Consider locally owned clothing stores, music venues, florists, sporting goods shops and the multiplicity of skilled workers who may have been idled: plumbers, roofers, carpenters, gardeners and many others.
Money spent on these gets the economic juices flowing, too.
Are you ready to donate monies to one or more of the civic-minded, non-profit organizations who have seen their cash flows turn to a trickle since last March? Local charities have been struggling for the last year, too. As they were helping people deal with the economic fallout of the pandemic, their donations dropped off.
For my part, my local auto mechanic will benefit from my finally ordering overdue maintenance.
A chunk of money will also go to hire a local outfit to install a new picture window, one that has high-tech, dual pane glass. We spent a lot of time this year listening to the wind whistle through an aging window frame.
A little bit of money will go into improving my at-home office. Its limitations were painfully obvious this year.
And a local charity that helps people in dire economic straits will get some funds, too. It kept the electricity bills and internet paid for some people this winter. It also fed a lot of folks via a busy food bank.
Of course, many people will want to save a chunk of that $1,400 for another rainy day. There’s nothing wrong with that at all. The pandemic caught most of the nation flatfooted economically. And having a cushion of cash is always prudent.
But it’s a good time to be generous with that stimulus money, if you can.
Generous locally, please.