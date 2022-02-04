Whenever I read about a move to ban a book from a high school library — like the current flap in Auburn over George M. Johnson’s “All Boys Aren’t Blue” — two questions come to mind.
Have those people seeking to get the book yanked from the library actually read the book? And, how many students have checked out the book?
The answer to the first is often close to zero. Many complainants have only been told about — or peeked at — problematic excerpts.
And students? When there’s a move to ban a book, that’s when they get interested to see what the fuss is all about.
Author Stephen King recently opined that anytime books are banned from a school library, students should bust a move straight to a public library or bookstore to read what adults are so worried they might see.
Good advice, Stephen.
I remember poring over a borrowed, dog-eared copy of J.D. Salinger’s “The Catcher in the Rye” being surreptitiously passed around my high school. It was banned in most U.S. high schools and their libraries from 1961-82 for salty language, sexual references, and violence.
The current Auburn flap looks like part of a growing, national wave of book-banning attempts. The wave historically rises, then subsides. It’s hardly news how many authors and award-winning books have been targets in the past.
But this national wave has a particularly nasty edge to it, fueled by zealots, politicians and opportunists using social media to stir up fear and alarm about books when there should be rational discussion, not shouting.
What’s particularly troubling today is some would-be book-banners are going after librarians too.
In Wyoming, a county prosecutor considered filing charges recently against library employees for books they chose to put on the shelves. Laws are being pushed through numerous state legislatures to control school libraries. The free speech of teachers in classrooms and discussions of controversial books also are being threatened.
All of this is being protested loudly by authors and free speech organizations like Poets, Essayists & Novelists, or PEN.
I wonder how long it will be before the book-banning crowd again targets Ray Bradbury’s “Fahrenheit 451,” totally missing the irony of doing so.
In the current Auburn uproar, the school board has been following a rational and reasonable policy for dealing with complaints. It requires criticisms like those leveled verbally at “All Boys Aren’t Blue” be submitted to the school superintendent in writing before beginning the review process of the book.
Similar policies are in place in school districts across the Finger Lakes.
The Watkins Glen school district’s draft policy clearly articulates the district’s methods on choosing library materials, including who does the choosing, how complaints about a book (or material) are filed, and how such complaints are handled. One notable segment says that a parent has the option to request any library book or material they find objectionable be kept from their child specifically, but not removed entirely from the collection.
That seems pretty reasonable.
But someone with an ambitious book-banning agenda could push for a book or materials’ complete removal.
In Auburn, as of a week ago, no formal written complaint had landed on the desk of the superintendent of schools’ office about “All Boys Aren’t Blue,” despite plenty of shouting at school board meetings. And, no students reportedly have checked out the book. But their interest might get piqued to read it, if people continue to pound the podium at school board meetings, demanding the book be removed.
Irony comes in all sizes and shapes.