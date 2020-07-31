What’s happening in Portland, Oregon is terrifying and just plain wrong.
Armed federal agents without visible identification are snatching unsuspecting citizens off the streets, bashing protesters with batons, lobbing tear gas and firing rubber bullets into crowds.
Innocent people are getting hurt, some very seriously.
The actions of these heavily armored men in military garb are ostensibly in defense of federal property. But their tactics are the same as those used by authoritarian regimes to keep citizens under control. It’s not how we expect power to be used in our democracy.
It’s beyond ironic these federal agents are using brutal tactics on people who — until the feds arrived — have been protesting police brutality and were winding down their protests.
Now federal occupation is the point of contention.
The startling images and news accounts are conveying a very unsubtle message to frighten people: Go near a protest and you could get your head bashed, too.
With that fear playing out in Portland, Seattle, Chicago and other cities, it’s easy to forget that a major pillar of U.S. democracy in the First Amendment to the U.S. Constitution is “the right of the people peaceably to assemble.”
That clause, included with free speech and religion, was inserted specifically because of abuses by British authorities prior to the American Revolution. The British feared groups of colonists getting together to talk about, well, things like revolution.
The right to assemble, and by extension to protest, are integral to our democracy.
In the last few decades in the Finger Lakes, activists have been extremely adept at using peaceful assembly and protest to publicly argue for protection of the environment and to show support for many social causes, like police accountability.
It has made the Finger Lakes a safer, cleaner and better place for all of us.
Consider also how protests a century ago figured into the successful battles for women’s rights, now recognized in a national museum and monument in Seneca Falls.
Memorable recent protests include when citizens blocked the gates of Crestwood Midstream to highlight concerns about a dangerous proposal to store liquid-propane gas in unlined salt caverns.
This month a proposal to deliver 300 tons of sludge per day to Butler for processing was abandoned after fierce citizen opposition and protests.
In the long series of protests at Crestwood, the patience of various police agencies — most notably the Schuyler County Sheriff’s Department — wore very thin the longer the protests went on.
At first, Schuyler County Sheriff Bill Yessman seemed almost apologetic as he addressed protesters, saying that if they didn’t move, well, they would be arrested. He even gave them suggestions on where they could protest their hearts out — if they would just leave.
I witnessed the first arrests of three people. During the next few years arrests swelled to the point where it required NY State Highway Patrol officers, county sheriff’s deputies and even Watkins Glen Police to transport arrestees who had refused to move aside to let Crestwood’s truck rumble into their facility.
But in nearly a decade of protests and arrests, there were never any armor-clad, helmeted police advancing on Crestwood protesters or a hint they were considering any of the brutal tactics being used today on protectors in Portland and other cities.
And every Finger Lakes region law enforcement officer had identification clearly visible, as they should have.
There’s no argument that any protester who commits a criminal act in Portland or elsewhere should be dealt with in a legal and measured fashion. But we must keep focus that the right to peacefully assemble and protest needs to be vigorously defended, in the Finger Lakes and everywhere in the U.S.
The future of our democracy depends on it.