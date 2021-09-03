When former NY Gov. Andrew Cuomo resigned from office last month, there was a chorus of hallelujahs from his critics.
For some, it was certainly over the sexual harassment allegations that pushed him to leave. But there were plenty of other folks cheering, steamed about other politically charged issues, including Cuomo’s support of the SAFE Act.
Still, no matter how much NY residents huffed and puffed their displeasure during his 10 years in office, Cuomo was virtually untouchable until the next election cycle.
By contrast, California’s incumbent Gov. Gavin Newsom faces a recall election in less than 10 days that could bounce him from office before he finishes his first four-year term.
The Golden State recall — backed financially by bushels of corporate cash and politically by the state GOP organization — has some New York politicos ruminating about how to institute such a mechanism in the Empire State.
Ruminate away. But look closely at the current California recall circus before getting too enthusiastic.
In 2003, I watched California Gov. Gray Davis ousted and replaced by actor Arnold Schwarzenegger.
In the Davis recall — just as now — events well outside the control of the governor gave opponents enough ammunition to gather sufficient signatures to force the election.
Davis was unfairly blamed for not solving a tangled electricity crisis that included power shortages and high consumer prices.
Newsom is being hammered for his handling of the COVID-19 crisis and what critics claim was a too-slow re-opening of businesses.
California law breaks a recall election ballot into two parts. The first question is straightforward. “Shall Gavin Newsom be recalled (removed) from the office of Governor?”
The implications lurking in the second part has heads spinning in this recall.
On the second portion, 46 names are listed.
Forty-six candidates for one office, basically an up or down vote.
Voters can vote for one candidate, even if they voted against recalling Newsom from office.
The candidate who receives the most votes will be the next governor of the most populous state in the union and head the fifth-largest economy of the world. The winner also would inherit the continuing COVID-19 pandemic and the most destructive wildfires in the state’s history.
In the 2003 California gubernatorial recall, several big-name candidates pulled 93 percent of the votes. The 120 other fringe candidates split the other 7 percent.
Schwarzenegger won with nearly 49 percent of the vote. Then Calif. Lt. Gov. Cruz Bustamante came in second with 31 percent. State Sen. Tom McClintock garnered 13 percent.
Clearly, Schwarzenegger’s movie persona gave him a huge bump in voter recognition. Before you sneer, remember California is the state that elected Ronald Reagan — also an actor — to serve two terms as governor before he went on to become U.S. President.
What has many people worried is that this recall ballot is littered with lightweights and unknowns, making it possible that a stupendously unqualified person could leap to the top of the pack. The state GOP has declined to endorse anyone, even John Cox, the GOP candidate who lost to Newsom in 2018.
The name at the top of the printed recall ballot is Caitlyn Jenner. Sprinkled among the balance are a few politicians, teachers, musicians, self-described businessmen and an assortment of fringe characters, many of whom seem right out of central casting.
Any one of the 43 could be the next governor.
California could be in for a wild ride if Newsom is forced to leave office.
New York politicos salivating over the prospect of getting the power of recall should be very careful what they wish for.
Very careful.