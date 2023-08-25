The first time I met John Jackson, sports editor of the then-daily Petaluma (Calif.) Argus-Courier newspaper, he was chewing gum as he interviewed me for a part-time sports writer’s job. At least I thought it was gum. It turned out to be a balled-up bit of newsprint, the paper on which we used to type our stories.
It was not the last idiosyncratic thing I would learn about JJ, even then a legend in the small California city. He died last week, still working as a full-time sports guy at 77, when his big heart gave out.
JJ was my first editor and mentor in the newspaper business when I got out of college. He combined an encyclopedic knowledge of sports, a caring attitude for people, and an astounding professional work ethic.
He revealed his caring attitude the day he hired me. In minutes he ascertained that my understanding of sports was — at best — limited, but he gambled I was teachable. He told me that when I fell short reporting or writing, he would have my back.
My first assignment was a doozy: attend and write a detailed news story about a high school football round-robin tournament that had a number of teams swapping back and forth on the field in one night game. Had I been a veteran sports writer, it would have been a Herculean task to chronicle the chaos coherently. As a raw recruit, I was overwhelmed, trying to take notes on what team was playing which team when, and what players made what plays. The statistics I compiled — so important to sports reporting — were an unintelligible mishmash of scrawled notes I could barely read, let alone make sense of.
When I came back to the newspaper late that night, I was sure my nascent career was over, but I was greeted with hot pizza and cold beer sitting on JJ’s desk.
“I figured if you came back from that #$%5E#&%5E#& mess, you were a keeper,” he said.
He coached me for what seemed like hours as I struggled to write the story, passing along writing tricks of the trade I still employ.
He was a true community journalist, spending the vast majority of his days and evenings either at sporting events or visiting with community groups. He understood the value of getting out of the newspaper office whenever possible. He was treated like a rock star when he would show up at fundraising events for youth sports. No story was too big or too small for his clacking manual typewriter to produce. I followed his community-minded model when I moved from sports to news.
I took my leave as Little League season started, knowing I couldn’t follow JJ’s method for writing baseball stories. JJ reported on virtually every Little League game that was played, using box scores and notes coaches slipped through the newspaper mail slot after games. He typed like a man possessed all morning, turning coaches’ scrawled comments and stats into exciting play-by-play stories for that afternoon’s newspaper.
His accounts read as if he had witnessed every moment. Parents and players ate it up.
I last talked with JJ at a Petaluma Press Club meeting just months ago. It was the first time I had seen him in decades. He looked pretty much the same, even sporting a dark windbreaker, his signature attire when running along the sidelines at football games. He complimented me on my career with newspapers, news services, and university teaching. He waved off all my attempts to say how impressive his career had been — and still was that day.
Rest in peace, John Jackson, and thanks for betting on me all those years ago.