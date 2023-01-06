It wasn’t that long ago that weather predictions were dismissed out of hand because they were so often wrong.
Not so much anymore.
Meteorologists’ prognostications today are frighteningly spot on, particularly when big weather is on its way. You know, like the weather that pummeled some of the Finger Lakes and much of the nation recently.
A recent storm in southern Oregon prompted my wife and me to reinstitute what we call “weather séances.” The séances are a throwback to the years when we were cruising on our live-aboard sailboat on coastal Pacific Ocean waters, from San Francisco to southern Mexico. Accurate weather predicting was critical for our safety and ensuring a relatively comfortable voyage. Two decades ago, avoiding bad weather wasn’t as easy as waiting for a phone app to alert you trouble was on the way.
Our weather séances don’t rely on a Ouija board or ethereal spirits. We pull together all the weather data we can from authoritative sources, often adding in what neighbors have gleaned from experience. Local knowledge of someone who has lived in an area for decades can be as helpful as data from state-of-the-art radar and zippy computer weather models.
That’s certainly true in the Finger Lakes, especially talking with local farmers and grape growers.
In a late December séance, it was clear a powerful atmospheric river was bearing down on our riverside floating home. We had watched extreme weather roll across the nation, burying Buffalo in snow. The Buffalo storm reminded me of winters in Jamestown, 70 miles to the south, where the standing joke when I was growing up was Jamestown measured snowfall in feet, not inches.
In the Northwest, there were predictions of extreme cold temperatures coupled with ice storms and snow. And, it would all be driven by the kind of gusty high winds that in our ocean-sailing days would send us hightailing to the nearest harbor for shelter.
Like clockwork — and just as predicted — a series of storms roared in, coating our house and our neighbors with ice and snow. Winds packed more punch than predicted, uprooting trees and wreaking all kinds of icy havoc. One night, as the atmospheric river rolled through, I awoke feeling the wind shake our home, hearing things skitter and bounce across our icy decks that I was pretty sure had been securely tied down.
It’s no surprise these record-breaking U.S. storms are linked to climate change. Scientists have been predicting increasingly foul and dangerous weather for years as the planet warms. They admit it’s difficult to precisely predict the ferocity of this manifestly inclement weather and when it will occur. But expect it, they say.
For sure, expect it.
Just as the ice quickly melted off our house and temperatures got almost balmy, we decided to hot-foot it to the San Francisco Bay Area in northern California to guarantee we would get there in time to celebrate our youngest son’s birthday.
The winter weather there — 650-plus miles to the south — is generally milder and warmer than our Oregon home, but a weather séance revealed we had only a one-day weather window to traverse several mountain passes on Interstate 5.
Literally 24 hours!
If we dallied, we might have to drive through passes filled with snow. That would require putting on legally mandated chains. Plus, the passes sometimes close completely — for days at a time.
We cleared the passes ahead of predicted snow and rain, landing safely in California, almost smug that our séance planning paid off, but we hadn’t looked far enough ahead on what the weather might be in the Golden State.
As this is written, another atmospheric river is sweeping through northern California, dumping record rains, flooding streets and packing winds predicted to gust as high as 70 mph.
So far, winter weather predictions are on target. And, regardless of where we’re living, we’re paying attention.