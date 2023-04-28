A daily column by Garrison Keillor called “The Writer’s Almanac” is high on my everyday reading list. Keillor, also an author, is best-known for the Prairie Home Companion radio program.
So, on April 24, the day I write this, the “Almanac” reports that, in 1800, the Library of Congress was established; in 1916, Sir Ernest Shackleton set on in a lifeboat to get help for his shipwrecked Antarctic expedition; and it’s the birthday of English novelist Anthony Trollope, who was born in London on 1815. There’s always some tidbit of history worth pondering.
But yesterday it announced it was the late singer-songwriter Roy Orbison’s birthday.
Wait a minute. Roy Orbison!
I have been a Roy Orbison fan since I was a teenager. His early records were a staple of the music played at high school dances across the country. I owned all of them, on vinyl, at one time. One of my early attempts learning to play the guitar was aimed at being able to strum Orbison’s signature tune, “Oh, Pretty Woman.”
I never got past the opening notes and quickly moved on to less-demanding, beginner music. Perhaps I should have tried to finger the strings without wearing dark glasses, imitating the spectacles Orbison wore in his performances.
So, what’s the “related-to-Roy Orbison” all about?
When I posted the “Almanac” section about Roy Orbison on my social media account, I discovered an admittedly thin, shirttail-relative relationship to him. I was thrilled!
My daughter read the post and shared that her second cousin’s son is married to Roy Orbison’s granddaughter.
I told you it was thin. I tried to diagram the relationship on the family tree and gave up even quicker than I did trying to play “Oh, Pretty Woman.”
All this transpired as I was writing birthday cards to send to my daughter and her older brother, both of whom have their fetes in May.
I am beyond terrible at remembering birthdays in time to send cards or presents, but now I will anchor Roy Orbison’s birthday with those of my two oldest children, making it more likely I’ll hit their birthdays on time.
Maybe.
How beyond terrible am I about remembering birthdays?
I once famously miscalculated my wife’s birthday while we were cruising our sailboat in Mexico. We were snowbirds from our Finger Lakes home and reveling in time spent in the sun. Somehow, I missed her milestone fete by a single day. Might as well have been a month. That’s about how long it took the chill in the subtropical air to dissipate, despite my protestations and admittedly lame excuses for my oversight. Since then, her birthday date is so firmly etched in my cerebellum, I start dreaming about it a month early.
My two sisters gave up any chance of my remembering their birthdays decades ago. Despite my inaction, they always hit my birthday squarely on target each July with birthday cards, texts, and phone calls. All of their efforts make me smile and wince at same time. I bask in their demonstrations of sibling affection, but cringe because I know I have missed their birthdays.
And please, please don’t ask my granddaughters about their granddad’s record of remembering their special days. It’s pitiful.
When I learned about the Roy Orbison familial connection, I realized I should attach the names and birthdates of famous people to the birthdays of my sisters, children, grandchildren and others. I’ll be more likely to remember them both and get timely greetings out.
Clever — providing, of course, I quickly figure out what those dates are. I’m going back to Keillor’s “The Writer’s Almanac” right now to begin my research.