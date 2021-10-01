For the last couple of years, I resisted suggestions to try meditation as a way to keep anxiety in check.
And there have been plenty of anxiety-provoking issues on my mind.
Climate change. Toxic politics. HABs. The pandemic. Pick your overwhelming and seemingly insolvable problem.
Even columnists get the blues, folks.
But it wasn’t until a meditation series called “Ten Percent Happier” used the “Ted Lasso” television program as an enticing hook that I finally gave it a try.
The series used clips from Ted Lasso episodes as lead-ins to 10-minute meditations. Each seemed designed to lower blood pressure, increase a sense of calm and help the listener/viewer find perspective on mind-numbing issues, particularly dealing with issues such as relationships and climate change.
It worked.
The wit and wisdom served up by the Ted Lasso clips, coupled with short, structured meditations, made me less anxious.
It’s not that I’m no longer keenly aware our nation is generally a hot mess on many levels. Ditto for most of the globe. But now I seem able to change my reaction.
This week the Ten Percent Happier phone app served up a timely message about dealing with the awful realities of climate change today and the grim forecasts for the future.
It even has a clinical name: Eco-anxiety.
Basically, if you want to curl up in a ball when you seriously consider climate change and its impacts, well, welcome to the party. The American Psychiatric Association says that more than half of Americans in an association study reported they were somewhat or extremely anxious about the impact of climate change.
I don’t want to consider what the rest of Americans might be thinking.
But the segment offered a clear meditative and action-oriented prescription.
It’s not often you read the words meditation and action linked in a sentence. But the author of this Ten Percent Happier piece prescribed taking some form of action as a necessary corollary to using meditation techniques to calm a jittery cortex.
“Eco-anxiety is entirely justified,” Jay Michaelson wrote. “This isn’t like that old Buddhist story about being afraid of a snake that turns out to just be some rope. No, climate change is a real snake.”
This meditation segment didn’t prescribe taking to the streets. But it did suggest that there are plenty of actions well short of that, including:
• Registering people to vote;
• Persuading centrist senators to support meaningful climate action;
• Donating to political causes;
• Getting involved with local politics, where meaningful actions are possible.
In the Finger Lakes, citizen action is a given, particularly if preserving the environment is involved.
Just last week citizen action paid off when the state announced a 470-acre NYSEG-owned property on the east shore of Cayuga Lake — once proposed for a nuclear power facility — would not be auctioned off and sold to the highest bidder. Citizens feared a developer might scoop up the property and wall it off from public use.
Now the land is expected to be managed by the Finger Lakes Land Trust as a wildlife management area once a fair market purchase price is negotiated.
I’m not sure how many Finger Lakes residents involved in stopping that bidding have even heard of Ten Percent Happier or consider meditation a viable stress reliever. But thanks to the Ted Lasso connection, I check out the advice weekly.
And the name Ten Percent Happier?
It’s the title of founder Dan Harris’ best-selling 2014 book and a popular phone app. He also wrote “Meditation for Fidgety Skeptics.” He writes that meditation won’t solve everything but maybe will make life about 10 percent happier.
I’m at least at 5 percent. But with a few more Ted Lasso-linked meditation segments, I could hit 10 percent ... or beyond.