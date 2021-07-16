People who want to rent a house or apartment have plenty of hurdles to leap in today’s economy — a shortage of places to rent, increasing rent costs, high security deposits.
Now they might also find themselves in a bidding war with other would-be renters.
It’s the newest twist in an already-twisted housing market.
Would-be home purchasers in many hot real-estate markets are used to the idea of bidding wars when they want to buy a house. Buyers compete against each other, upping their purchase offers, sometimes by many thousands of dollars.
It’s another “new normal,” one I hope we don’t need to get used to.
But to have to bid on what to pay to rent an apartment or house?
That just seems wrong.
In my lifetime, the price to rent an apartment or house has generally been a solid, set figure. Meet the requirements of income to cover the rent and security deposit, pass a quick background and credit check, sign a lease and then ... voila! You got the keys.
But news reports indicate would-be renters are sometimes finding themselves bidding against other wannabe renters in a rental housing market extremely short on inventory and long on people searching for a place to live.
That inventory shortage is fueling the desperation reflected in the bidding.
It’s also inflating rental prices.
The Washington Post this week reported that last year there was an 8% average rent increase nationally. But that figure is considered low because of many COVID-19 restrictions on landlords.
Some other reports talk about doubling of rents.
Anything but modest rent price hikes can be terrifying — and potentially unaffordable — for people on fixed incomes, young adults starting out or anyone living close to the financial edge.
And a lot of Finger Lakes residents remain on a financial edge even as the pandemic wanes and the regional economy rebounds, especially the self-employed and those in the gig economy.
Complaints about a severe shortage of available long-term rental housing in Finger Lakes communities have multiplied in recent years as vacation rental entrepreneurs snapped up former single-family homes.
That shift from long-term rental homes to vacation rentals wiped out options for residents of Watkins Glen and other communities.
And it’s likely to get worse.
Everywhere.
Financial publications report that investors are starting to build massive portfolios of homes to rent via short-term rental companies like Airbnb.
How massive?
The ReAlpha investment firm of Dublin, Ohio is reportedly ready to spend $1.5 billion to acquire approximately 5,000 homes.
The company plans to use sophisticated artificial intelligence software to evaluate home listings to determine what to buy and how quickly.
ReAlpha’s strategy is being looked at by other investors, even as home prices are going up quickly in most areas while inventory dwindles. Other big investors are talking about even larger-scale purchases.
In New York state, another financial-housing shoe will drop at the end of August that could negatively affect many renters.
That’s when a New York state moratorium on residential and commercial property evictions expires. Legislation extending the moratorium included rental assistance for renters which in turn helped landlords, many who had not been getting rent monies.
But when that eviction moratorium and assistance ends, it’s expected to push a yet-to-be-determined number of people out of their rented homes or apartments.
If these folks are in dire-enough straits to be evicted, what are the chances they will be able to scrape up enough money to get involved in a bidding war to rent another house or apartment?
None.
Where will these people live?
That’s what needs to be addressed right now, not when people get pushed onto the streets.