The world lost one of its best film critics earlier this month.
And I lost a friend.
Movie critic and writer Joe Baltake died at 74 in his native New Jersey after a long battle with multiple myeloma.
Joe Baltake wrote more than 10,000 movie reviews spanning decades at several metro newspapers, and when I first met him, he was working at the Sacramento Bee. I was a journalism professor at nearby Sacramento State University where I taught a course to undergraduates about writing reviews of books, television programs, plays and Joe’s specialty — films.
Even though I hadn’t met him, I cold-called Joe at his office. I asked if he would to give me a few professional tips on film-review writing to pass along to my students.
Just a few tips.
Two weeks later I was sitting in the historic Crest Theater in downtown Sacramento watching Joe regale my students with wild tales of Hollywood, giving journalism-career advice and offering a rapid-fire, mini-class in how to review a just-released film they were about to view with him on the big screen.
After we watched the movie — the name of which escapes me decades later — Joe stood in the semi-dark theater and led a spirited discussion about the film we all had seen.
It was classic Joe Baltake, to be so thorough, passionate and generous with his time.
We intersected only a few times after that in the bustling office of the Sacramento Bee when I joined the editorial section staff. But we became friends after he retired in 2004 and moved to Haddonfield, N.J. where he wrote an online column called “The Passionate Moviegoer.” It was the same column title he used while writing for the Philadelphia Daily News.
He liked it so much, he had it copyrighted.
Often I would send him a comment (or complaint) after reading one of his columns about his take on a film, a character, the plot or directing. We had more than a decade of sparring, all of which sparked a long-distance friendship. I respected his opinions and sharp observations. He read this column in the Finger Lakes Times and sometimes took strong issue with my comments and positions, too.
Joe’s “Passionate Moviegoer” columns were more than just a look at movies. They were well-crafted lessons in film criticism, often laced with explanations of his personal connection to the film, the characters or some other aspect.
I just used the past tense. But his columns are available to review online and likely will be for some time at https://thepassionatemoviegoer.blogspot.com.
“These movies are like dreams that live on,” he wrote. “Each movie, each celluloid dream becomes part of our mental scrapbooks. I know that I’ve lingered over movies and movie scenes the way some people reminisce over snapshots of that wonderful vacation in Cape Cod.”
Joe’s favorite film of all time was “The Apartment” starring Jack Lemmon and Shirley MacLaine. He also wrote two books about Jack Lemmon. A newspaper colleague wrote last week that Joe watched the 1960 movie 100 times.
I’ll bet it was more.
Joe was the only friend I have ever had who truly understood how I can watch the classic movie “Casablanca” over and over and never tire of any piece of it.
“Life is simply one grand excuse to watch movies and sit around and think about them,” he once wrote. “In my case, movies are more than a profession or avocation. I will be frank: They have been my life, I dream about them, the way I do about people.”
Tonight’s queued-up movie at my house? “The Apartment,” of course.