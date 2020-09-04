A social media tempest in a teapot last weekend sprouted from an innocent question, a question that seemed pretty innocuous.
It asked about a rumor circulating — it is social media, after all — that there might be plans in the works to build an RV park on a verdant hillside near the popular Red Newt winery in the Town of Hector.
It was straightforward. Did anyone know if the RV rumor had any validity? But the comments quickly devolved from clarifications into conflicting polemics over property rights, zoning, lake views and personal freedom.
It is social media, after all.
Would it be the same conversation if everyone was sitting in the same room? That’s another can of worms.
The concept of land-use zoning has been the third rail of Town of Hector politics for decades.
But to the town’s credit, a serious effort to implement zoning got underway in 2017. Three newly elected town board members pushed hard to have more carefully thought-out planning for development in the fast-growing town. Thus, land-use zoning.
The Hector Zoning Commission was formed. Public meetings were held.
But proposed zoning maps and rules remain in draft form, a work-in-progress that has yet to become law. This leaves development proposals — projects such as RV parks and pretty much anything else — unfettered except for the skimpiest of legal limitations.
The Hector hillside RV park proposal that blew up social media may be a real project or it could be just the product of coffee-klatch conversation at Toni’s Diner where community gossip and rumor get chewed over as carefully as the food.
But if it is a real development possibility, not having any zoning and/or design control for the town to guide it might prove — as it has in the past — why implementing a solid and fair zoning system is so important to all residents.
The current attempt to get land-used zoning in Hector is an outgrowth of the last two decade’s rapid commercial development along the Route 414 corridor. It’s also a reaction to the uncontrolled growth of short-term vacation rentals along the lakefront and elsewhere in the town. Those short-stay rentals are great for tourists, but not always so great for nearby residents.
For the record, I am an RV enthusiast. The last four summers I have traveled U.S. highways and byways from California to New England, spending months in the Finger Lakes and Hector.
In those cross-country jaunts I have stayed at well-kept and attractive park-like RV facilities that any community would be proud to have. Other RV parks I’ve visited would be better off adjacent to a freeway — certainly not on the east side of Seneca Lake.
With proper zoning in Hector — and some reasonable design controls — a classy RV park could be an asset to tourism, not an eyesore. Ample landscape and low density could do wonders.
But without oversight? Well ...
It’s no accident that the idea of building an RV park in Hector has popped up at this moment in time. Since the beginning of the pandemic, RV sales nationwide have soared. Dealers have run out of new stock. Used vehicles are difficult to find. And this summer more people took to the road than have in years.
RVs are considered by many to be one of the safest ways to travel while COVID-19 lurks. No need to stop at a hotel or motel. Plus, most RVs have a bathroom, cooking and dining facilities.
Whether the rumored RV park proposal is real or not, the Town of Hector needs to get its zoning house in order, as quickly as it can.