If you believe U.S. democracy is crashing and burning right in front of us, you’re not alone.
And it’s likely the U.S. Senate’s impeachment trial of President Donald Trump didn’t buoy your assessment of how things stand, regardless of your political affiliation.
Earlier this week, I ran across an analysis of the situation in the 1930s, when it appeared democracy was headed for the rocks too.
In the 1930s democracy was getting crushed by authoritarian regimes ruled by dictators such as Italy’s Benito Mussolini and Germany’s Adolph Hitler. But other democracies crumbled too — Spain, Portugal, Greece, Romania and many other nations created in the wake of World War I.
“The last time democracy nearly died all over the world and almost all at once, Americans argued about it, and then they tried to fix it,” American historian Jill Lepore wrote in the New Yorker magazine.
And that’s what has to happen now.
The 1930s was part of a “century of authority” according to political commentator Walter Lippman “... a century of the Right, a Fascist century.”
How far the world has slid in that direction again is appalling. Consider the dictator/strongman/would-be-kings today in Turkey, Brazil, China, Russia and the Philippines.
Many Americans are clearly worried the U.S. is headed that way too.
In the 1930s what helped keep U.S. democracy from crashing was then-President Franklin Delano Roosevelt’s New Deal, which helped rescue a devastated economy. But Lepore points out that equally important was the way the New Deal sparked an amazing national cultural conversation.
The conversation had people from all walks of life across the U.S. joining organized and sometimes heated and contentious discussions and debates — all reported by an arguably fair-minded, professional media.
“The most ambitious plan to get Americans to show up in the same room and argue with one another ... came out of Des Moines, Iowa,” Lepore wrote. In a series of public forums, “Speakers defended fascism. They attacked capitalism. They attacked fascism. They defended capitalism.”
In the first nine months of these conversation/debates, 13,000 of the 76,000 adults in Des Moines had gone to a forum.
The nation debated. Democracy eventually prevailed.
Of course, that was a different era.
Today we live in an information-saturated culture, swimming in a whirlpool of unrestrained social media. We also are bombarded by news from sometimes misleading mass media outlets.
Collectively, this has all but replaced serious and civil face-to-face discussion.
But keeping democracy going — and fighting the feared rise of U.S. authoritarianism — won’t be accomplished by lobbing petulant phone texts, emails, Facebook memes, Instagram posts and Twitter postings at those with whom we disagree.
We need to start talking to each other again.
Really.
The kind of discussions/debates Lepore cites from decades ago might seem like a pretty small-beans way to save democracy.
Maybe. But why not try?
Give a shout to a neighbor — one you disagree with. Then round up a few others for coffee while setting ground rules to ensure polite conversations.
Above all, agree to keep talking, no matter what.
You might also consider attending a meeting of an established group — again, maybe one with whom you are pretty sure you don’t agree.
In the Finger Lakes, there is a panoply of active social, political and cultural organizations to check out.
In Geneva, the Geneva Women’s Assembly would be a good place to jump into an ongoing conversation among people who want — and are working for — a better city. And yes, men are welcome to attend and be members.
Should these democracy discussions include debate about who should be the next president of the U.S.?
Of course!
If our democracy is as shaky today as many fear, everything should be on the table.
Everything.
So, let’s start talking.