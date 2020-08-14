New York schools have the state government’s blessing to reopen this fall.
But exactly what “reopen” means has been thrown onto the desks of school boards, administrators, teachers and parents to decide.
It was unexpected, in the Finger Lakes and elsewhere in the state.
Before NY Gov. Andrew Cuomo made his announcement a week ago, most school officials expected a lot of state direction sprinkled with a laundry list of specifics.
But Cuomo made it clear there will not be any one-size-fits-all for schools dictated from Albany.
“If anyone can open schools, we can open schools,” Cuomo said. “We have the best infection rate in the country.”
But one caveat he added specifically requires parents be included in planning. Teachers too.
That has teachers and school administrators across the state scrambling before the traditional start of K-12 instruction after Labor Day.
“If a teacher doesn’t show up, you can’t open the class,” Cuomo said. “If a parent doesn’t send their child there’s no child to educate.”
To ensure parents get to weigh in, the governor mandated that school districts hold three meetings with parents by Friday, Aug. 21 to discuss whatever directions the district proposes. District officials also have to meet and confer with teachers too.
And whatever gets hammered out in those sessions must be published so the community knows how the schools will be testing students, doing contact tracing and what mode — or modes — of instruction will be going on.
The state will then take a look at any final school plan to ensure they are sufficiently thorough.
Most districts in the Finger Lakes have already submitted plans to the state, outlining different scenarios and variations on how they might operate — full in-class instruction, a hybrid of in-class/distance learning or complete distance education.
In many districts, these now-mandated meetings with parents and conferences with teachers will probably be reruns of conversations that already have taken place in multiple sessions. But those meetings were in good part theoretical. Participants expected the state to say exactly how they would be allowed to proceed.
Now there’s no little chance of blaming Albany if something goes awry.
The announcement by Cuomo also highlighted one critical medical-statistical catch that could quash the best-laid plans once schools reopen.
If the positive infection rate in any school district’s region goes over 9%, schools would have to shut down in-class instruction.
As a measure of comparison, prior to Cuomo’s announcement the positive infection rate in the Finger Lakes was below 1%.
Parents, teachers and administrators have an extremely difficult task ahead of them. There will be continued arguments over how best to protect students, teachers and staff. There will be tussles over funding and protective resources. There will be pressure to start up school sports of every stripe as if nothing was wrong.
But schools should also put together a detailed plan on what they would do in the case of pandemic-prompted state shutdown. No one wants that. No one really wants to even consider it.
But this past spring’s scrambling says school districts need to be ready if COVID-19 comes knocking in a big way again.
Six months ago, New York was the U.S. poster child for coronavirus catastrophe and chaos. Today that has flipped 180 degrees, making New York the envy of many other states where the coronavirus is right now running virtually unchecked.
New Yorkers should be proud.
And the proof of its success? New York schools will be reopening.