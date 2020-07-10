Teachers, parents and school administrators are in an understandably titanic tug-of-war — with each other and among themselves — that will likely intensify over the summer.
But it provides a perfect opportunity to call a scholastic timeout on all that push-and-pull to reconsider the way we think about schools and education.
If cities like Geneva and many others around the United States can seriously take up the question of how to reallocate some police department monies to do things to better serve the community, we should be able to take on education with a similar spirit of creativity and willingness to try new approaches.
Right now, things in all levels of education are a chaotic, unsettled mess.
Many teachers don’t want to go back into classrooms in the fall because of health concerns. They want to continue some form of the distance education that swooshed in when the coronavirus made classroom instruction risky business.
Other teachers are adamant that traditional face-to-face classroom education is the only way to go.
Parents are worried about their children’s health if classrooms reopen. They are equally concerned about how to cope if school doors remain closed. Homeschooling? Daycare? Parental income?
Administrators at K-12 schools, colleges and universities are all trying to figure out how to keep teachers and professors happy, safe from the virus (along with students) and maintain state and private monies flowing to their institutions.
Funding questions are popping up all over.
If college students aren’t physically on a college campus should they pay the same tuition and fees for sitting in front of a computer screen using Zoom technology as they would for in-class, face-to-face instruction?
In all that muddle there appears to be an assumption schools will collapse into rubble if these complicated issues aren’t solidly settled when students are scheduled to file back into classrooms.
That assumption ignores the resilience, ingenuity and flexibility parents, teachers and students demonstrated when COVID-19 arrived.
And it’s why the time is right to put everything on the table to seriously reassess education.
It could begin as K-12 and colleges restart in the fall, whether with in-person classes, distance education or some combination. A national “teach in” could be declared with education as the central focus.
Imagine harnessing all that creativity.
How is science taught, for example? And how could it be taught? Ditto for foreign languages, math, literature and the multitude of other subjects and areas of study.
Even areas of study could be, well, studied.
Why are subjects divided into silos with students rotating from math to earth science to English to Spanish as if each is a separate intellectual pursuit?
And do brick-and-mortar schools even make sense anymore? The same for busing. Does it make sense to ferry students miles from their homes to schools and back, five days a week.
Everything should be on the table. And no one should be fearful of having the conversation.
The coronavirus has impacted nearly every corner of our lives, forcing us to rethink how we shop, work, socialize, entertain, dress — even stay in touch with our children.
And there are some silver linings. During stringent stay-at-home orders, air and water quality improved worldwide. Cities with previously nearly unbreathable air suddenly had blue skies and reported a tiny fraction of the pollution they had before.
Environmentalists point to that as evidence the Earth can regain clean air and water if we are willing.
Education should seize this moment to examine what its world could be as we enter — we hope — a post-COVID-19 pandemic world.