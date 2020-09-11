COVID-19 has come a callin’ to Schuyler County.
A popular downtown Watkins Glen restaurant was shut down by county health authorities after two employees tested positive for the coronavirus.
Anyone who visited Landon’s Pub and Pizza on 4th Street anytime between Aug. 19 and Aug. 29 has been directed to get tested for the virus right away and to voluntarily self-quarantine for 14 days.
That self-quarantine clock starts from the last time they were at the pub, even if a test for COVID-19 is negative.
Until now, Schuyler County had been touched very lightly by the disease.
As of 10 days ago, the county reported that it had experienced only 29 confirmed cases, with 28 persons recovered. Forty-four people are currently in quarantine, with 24 of those being people who arrived recently from states or foreign countries from which New York requires self-quarantine.
Neighboring Tompkins County — with five times the population of Schuyler — has logged more than 300 cases. And in the last two weeks, Tompkins coronavirus cases have been spiking rapidly — 25 new cases in one day alone last week — increases attributed to the return of thousands of college students to Ithaca.
Tompkins health officials say the increases also are likely the result of students ignoring common precautions against infection, such as social distancing or wearing a mask.
The announcement of the Watkins Glen restaurant closure sent some serious shudders through the community. It has been a relatively busy tourist season that up until now has had no similar incidents publicly reported.
Adding to the concern about a potential outbreak is the timing.
The closure came just a week before Watkins Glen schools re-opened with an in-classroom/distance-learning hybrid system.
Many parents and teachers already were jittery about putting students into any classroom this week. Now they have to ponder the possible impact of an unknown number of people circulating in the community who might have been exposed when visiting the restaurant.
Ten days’ worth of customers coming and going while buying pizza, beverages and socializing can add up to quite a few people. And many of those local customers went home to families and presumably at least some school-age children, now in classrooms.
That doesn’t even count the hundreds of visitors to Watkins Glen State Park daily.
In recent weeks other lightly touched communities across the U.S. have reported sudden outbreaks, tied mostly to vacationers returning from parts of the nation where the coronavirus is more prevalent.
To the credit of Schuyler County health officials, they moved very quickly as soon as this restaurant COVID-19 threat was identified. They implemented contact tracing procedures and went public, stressing the seriousness of the event.
Schuyler County Administrator Tim O’Hearn has also urged people to follow the rules to avoid catching — or spreading — the virus.
It will take a lot of urging to get more people on board. Because there have been so few coronavirus cases in the county, an alarming number of Schuyler County residents exhibit a decidedly laissez-faire attitude about taking even basic precautions.
Remarkably, the theory that COVID-19 is just a variation of normal seasonal flu still gets traction among a minority of residents.
People who dismiss the dangers of the virus can remain comfortable in their blissful ignorance. But everyone else’s attention has been put on full alert with the Watkins Glen restaurant closure, mandatory coronavirus testing and 14-day quarantining. It should be a collective warning and wakeup call to the south end of Seneca Lake.
The test is whether Schuyler County residents and government officials are willing to do what it takes to contain COVID-19, a dangerous virus and a serious health threat.
They must. Failure is not an option.