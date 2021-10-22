The city of Geneva-Seneca County dispute over ownership of the bottom of Seneca Lake adjacent to the city resembles many familiar Finger Lakes debates.
Towns, villages and counties often snipe at close governmental neighbors over boundaries, revenues and a litany of other matters. But this dust-up is different.
Seneca County is flexing its legal muscles, claiming that because the county’s legal boundaries extend underwater to Geneva’s shore, the county has jurisdiction to regulate and tax things above and below the surface. The kerfuffle was sparked by a city plan to dredge the lake bottom as part of a marina expansion.
“Seneca County asserts that it has primary governmental and regulatory jurisdiction of the proposed dredging and marina development and that Seneca County must grant consent for any such activity to be undertaken,” the Seneca County Board of Supervisors said Oct. 12 in a unanimously adopted resolution. “Seneca County maintains that any taxable activities, property sales and hotel and motel tax be remitted to Seneca County.”
The phrase “any taxable activities” makes it clear Seneca County supervisors aren’t looking to dock vessels on the Geneva waterfront. Their interest is just fiduciary, perhaps with a little demonstration of legislative power thrown in.
Before this goes too far, I hope Seneca County supervisors take a breath, step back, and heed the advice of Geneva Mayor Steve Valentino.
“Collaboration between communities to enhance our waterfront access and tourism should be a shared goal in the region,” he told the Finger Lakes Times.
But if Seneca County wants some slice of potential financial benefits from the marina expansion, he suggests the county should kick in some monies.
“I think we would be open to receiving $5 million to build in the marina and another $3 million to support retaining wall repairs,” Valentino quipped in the same FLT article.
Good point, Mr. Mayor.
Lakeside boundary squabbles like this don’t come up often, but one did make a cameo appearance during the decade-long controversy over Crestwood Midstream’s proposal to store liquid propane gas in salt caverns on the lake shore. While the caverns are located in the town of Reading, the town of Hector board pointed out several times that its town boundaries extended right to the Reading shoreline — and the project.
The Hector message was clear. We are right next door. And what you do in Reading could impact the town of Hector. It helped bolster the concept of regionalism around the lake.
The Crestwood project has been abandoned, much to the relief of people in the Finger Lakes.
But if the Seneca County position on who controls the lake bottom — above and below — to be upheld, the precedent suggests a possible revenue source for towns and counties all around the lake.
Last year, Watkins Glen and Montour Falls began operating a new sewage treatment plant to serve both municipalities. That plant currently is spewing treated sewage from both cities at a fast clip into the waters of Seneca Lake. It can handle more than a million gallons of wastewater per day.
If you follow Seneca County’s lake-bottom logic, that underwater area could be under the primary governmental and regulatory jurisdiction of the town of Hector, if the new sewer plant outfall is inside Hector township boundaries.
Considering that people in Watkins and Montour are paying for sewer service, should some of that revenue be allocated to the town of Hector as payment for letting its waters be the repository of south lake municipal sewage?
That might sound like, well, a lot of crap. But then, so does Seneca County’s specious claim it should benefit financially from a city of Geneva marina project.