Whether you love the sprawling Seneca Meadows landfill or hate it, the Canadian corporation’s political strategy to run roughshod over the Town of Seneca Falls law requiring the landfill to cease operations in 2025 is breathtaking.
It’s also unacceptable and worrisome.
Seneca Meadows brazenly jumped into town politics last week with a mailer sent by the refuse company to area voters. The mailer bluntly targets three Seneca Falls Town Board members who support the landfill closure. The mailer claims the incumbents perpetually want to boost taxes. Two of the three Town Board members are up for election this fall.
The Seneca Meadows mailer also dangled the possible addition of $2 million per year to the landfill’s current $3 million annual host agreement payment to the town. “Has it occurred to them that an additional $2 million could eliminate the need for tax hikes?” the mailer asks.
Powerful words designed to inflame.
Not inform.
Inflame.
The Town Board is actually working overtime to cushion potential tax shocks for residents when Seneca Meadows closes and cuts offs its $3 million annual payment. The board also recognizes this is more than a fiscal issue for its community. It’s a quality-of-life issue too.
In a recent FLT article, the town’s budget committee articulated clearly its non-partisan position. “The board has not yet decided on any tax rate increases associated with the 2022 budget and Republicans and Democrats alike unanimously supported the concept of exploring how to wean off landfill funding.”
Three million dollars’ worth of weaning sounds like good public policy and something most people would call prudent fiscal planning.
The people of the town of Seneca Falls went through protracted political debates passing Local Law 3-2016. Today, the Town Board still supports it and the landfill’s closure.
That leaves Seneca Meadows with a clear deadline of December 2025 to close up shop.
Instead of ramping up political rhetoric and more legal machinations, Seneca Meadows should turn its attention to throttling back its operations to meet the deadline.
It’s time, Seneca Meadows. Really.
The notion of wealthy corporations using dollars and legal muscle to get their way is old news around the Finger Lakes.
The citizen-led, decade-long battle to keep Crestwood Midstream from storing liquid propane gas in unlined salt caverns was in good part the result of town of Reading officials citing potential legal costs if they dared ask too many questions or denied what that Texas-based conglomerate wanted.
History has proven skeptical citizens had plenty of reasonable questions about the suitability and potential dangers of Crestwood’s now-unapproved scheme.
Many Finger Lakes municipalities frequently find themselves in the same legal boat, worried that denial of a project or putting too many restrictive conditions on project approval will be challenged by someone with deep legal pockets.
Every time a municipality lets itself be bullied in this way, it weakens home rule. Home rule means citizens make community decisions, not deep-pocketed corporations.
It’s completely understandable that Seneca Meadow’s corporate parent is keenly interested in keeping the landfill open and dollars flowing to shareholders. Handling the trash generated from much of the Northeast has been a very profitable enterprise for years. In addition, the company is probably not very interested in the costs it would incur to shut down the massive facility. And, even after shutdown, the site will need to be monitored for decades.
Perhaps it all boils down to a simple question for Seneca Meadows: If not 2025, then when should the refuse site be decommissioned?
Someday? Never?
Perhaps the corporation believes the massive volume of detritus trucked in daily should be stacked higher and higher, stored in perpetuity at the site near the Waterloo-Seneca Falls border.
Perhaps if that happens Seneca Meadows might eventually live up — topographically — to its nickname of Seneca Mountain.
Let’s hope not.