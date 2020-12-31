A familiar political game is afoot in the Town of Seneca Falls.
Seneca Meadows, Inc. filed an application with the New York Department of Environmental Conservation in late July seeking approval for a 50-acre expansion project that would give the massive landfill permission to stack another 15-years-worth of trucked-in trash at 12 million pounds per day.
This action has town officials more than a little puzzled. As they should be.
The town’s 2016-adopted Local Law 3 is clear. The long-running dump site that collects trash from a wide swath of the Northeastern U.S. is mandated by town law to close down in 2025.
Period.
On the surface, it doesn’t seem to make any sense for the IESI corporation of Canada (owner of Seneca Meadows) to spend the effort and money to convince the state DEC to approve an expansion for a business that must close up shop in five years.
Last week the DEC sent Seneca Meadows’ application back with a list of 36 questions. None of the interrogatories address flouting the Town of Seneca Falls’ law.
But if you study the town board’s coming 2021 fall election, one of the corporation’s political moves becomes apparent.
Call it the Garbage Gambit.
The town board seats now held by Doug Avery and Dave DeLelys are up for grabs. Both men have been firm in support of the 2025 closure of Seneca Meadows.
If either seat is lost to a Seneca Meadows supporter, it’s possible the town board could flip, voting to overturn the 2016 law and give the trash company the green light to continue to pile imported detritus ever higher.
That simple, direct political strategy would in all likelihood turn the town board’s fall elections into a wild — and likely costly — referendum on Seneca Meadows’ future.
Tipping the election in favor of electing a candidate or candidates to repeal the law might fail, of course, which perhaps explains Seneca Meadows’ application, too.
The company might be gambling that if the DEC approves its sought-after expansion, the DEC’s ruling could provide legal leverage against the town’s local law, if it is still in force.
If the state whooshes in and approves continued operation, does the town’s local law have the legal teeth to supersede what the DEC says?
Perhaps more important is whether the town budget can afford the legal resources to battle the state agency.
Town residents and the town board presumably will be providing input to the DEC about whether Seneca Meadows’ application should be approved.
If they oppose it, they should speak up clearly, loudly and quickly. The DEC tends to hear development and corporate interests more clearly than citizens.
While Seneca Meadow’s DEC application might seem in-your-face arrogant toward Town of Seneca Falls officials, it’s really just about money.
It’s always about money.
Seneca Meadows — nicknamed Seneca Mountain years ago by residents as it has grown ever higher — would prefer to continue to operate its profitable franchise.
Shutting the facility down would end the current revenue stream (valued at nearly $50 million per year) and launch a set of shutdown procedures outlined on Seneca Meadows’ website.
Those procedures include monitoring the site for 30 years or more after closing, removing and treating leachate and maintaining a “final cover system and other environmental controls.”
The shutdown, removal and monitoring would be funded by what Seneca Meadows calls a “post-closure account” funded by the corporation.
What corporation would want to trade millions in ongoing cash in exchange for decades of monitoring a mountain of moldering garbage?
On the other hand, for neighbors of Seneca Meadows who monitor a daily stream of garbage-laden trucks and constantly take olfactory measurements, 2025 really can’t come fast enough.