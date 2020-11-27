In the last two weeks, two friends announced they were writing memoirs, one recalling his coming-of-age in the 1960s, the other a series of recollections about her late father.
Their writing plans intrigued me enough to revive some long-simmering thoughts of writing a memoir myself.
Don’t worry, this column is not about to start spouting details of nearly 10 years as a Finger Lakes Times columnist.
Not today anyway.
But the thought occurs — as we sit impatiently through this horrific pandemic — perhaps you should grab your favorite writing or recording instrument and start collecting thoughts and memories, too.
Call it a memoir. Call it a family history. Call it an exercise to see just how good your memory might be. But get it down so others can read or hear.
If a pen and paper, typewriter or computer keyboard seem intimidating, tell the story verbally, recording it via some electronic device. Oral memoirs have their own particular power.
One of my deep regrets these days is not getting my late older brother to chronicle his memories of our father who died when I was barely in elementary school and my brother was in college.
My older sister now gets to endure my questions about Dad.
Memoirs occupy a special niche in the world of letters. Generally truthful — sometimes painfully so — they rely heavily on the memories and interpretations of the author.
Memoirs are often conflated with the idea of autobiography. But autobiographies usually span a person’s entire life. A memoir is often more limited, sometimes looking at just a sliver of time. It might examine some event that would benefit from a personal perspective. Or something that provides one helluva a good yarn.
Like the fight to stop Crestwood Midstream’s proposed salt-cavern, liquid propane gas storage project.
Activists involved in that decade-long struggle could write about their first-hand experiences, for example.
I had a front-row seat as a journalist from the start, watching Gas Free Seneca’s leaders organize citizen opposition and marshal experts to testify. I sat in on dozens of heated public hearings and chronicled protest marches and hundreds of arrests. I was mesmerized by Kafkaesque court trials of protesters.
Several times I witnessed stunning insensitivity and cruelty on the part of Town of Reading public officials. They closed the building and forced LPG protest defendants to wait outside in swirling snowstorms and near zero-degree temperatures until their cases were called inside the snug, heated town hall and courtroom.
There was sufficient drama surrounding the stop-Crestwood movement to make a compelling Netflix drama series.
That’s one an example of a big-picture memoir idea. But everyone has a story.
Years ago, an editor dispatched me to write a profile of a local insurance agent. By reputation, he was as dull as dishwater. And at first, he didn’t disappoint. Interview questions were answered in mumbled monosyllables.
Then I spotted a photo of him in a U.S. Army uniform on the wall. He was being handed a medal for bravery under fire. After that, we talked for hours about what it was like fighting in South Pacific jungles in World War II.
He never wrote a memoir about rooting out enemy snipers. But he could have.
Even though Thanksgiving this year for most people was not the usual rumble of family around the table, it’s likely that through Zoom or other electronic connection there was plenty of familial chatter.
The stories that were swapped are the stuff of memoir and important family history.
Write some of it down today, please, while you still remember it.
You might not know when, but it will be appreciated.