More COVID-19 continues its creep into Finger Lakes communities; a U.S. Supreme Court Justice dies suddenly; climate change sparks more wildfires in the West
It’s too much, too quickly and too overwhelming.
But with that string of horrors as a backdrop, I was given a tough challenge by my book-editor wife: Write a Finger Lakes Times column this week with more focus on the positive than negative. Try to avoid exacerbating the obvious distress and despair being experienced, she coached. Let’s ramp the stress down, for everyone.
That’s a tall order, particularly because Pollyannaish writing has never been my style.
Still, a challenge is a challenge.
I started with rethinking how Finger Lakes and Southern Tier communities are responding to continued COVID-19 infections and outbreaks.
Instead of dwelling on people who ignore and/or disbelieve that face masks work, I considered the extraordinary yeoman service provided by health department contact tracers across the entire region, finding coronavirus-infected people and others who have been around them.
The contact tracing system and concomitant quarantines are working.
That’s a positive.
What about the ongoing West Coast wildfires, the smoke from which right now is trying to seep around the edges of my closed office window in North San Francisco Bay?
The blazes — the worst on record — have galvanized efforts to finally deal with forest management, discourage people from building homes and businesses too close to wildfire-prone areas and to give more attention to water management, critical to fighting fires.
And it brings the issue of climate change to the present, instead of the future.
Those are all net positives.
And the death of Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg?
It is a tragedy, of course.
But the resulting outpouring of attention to the amazing life she lived and what she accomplished already has inspired many people unfamiliar with what a trailblazer she was and how many legacies she leaves on and off the high court.
She set the gold standard of legal excellence, ethics and judicial collegiality.
And that’s all a net positive for us to consider, as sad as RBG’s passing is.
Beyond these examples there are plenty of other situations and controversies in the Finger Lakes in which shifting perspective — even slightly — might make day-to-day life a little less stressful.
A proposal in Cayuta for a waste recycling facility near Alpine Junction has understandably lit the rocket of nearby residents and drawn the attention of people all over the region. The facility would handle as much as 500 tons per day of municipal solid waste along with debris from construction sites and some recyclables. (In case 500 hundred tons doesn’t seem like a big deal, 500 tons equals 1 million pounds.)
The project also would generate more than 180 truck trips per day, potentially impacting communities all the way from Alpine to Seneca Falls.
And much of that trucked waste and material will, of course, make its way eventually to a landfill somewhere, most likely in the Finger Lakes.
As an additional capper, the NYS Department of Environmental Conservation says the project would not have a significant environmental impact.
That DEC declaration has clearly helped reignite the fire in the belly of activists who understandably question why the pristine Finger Lakes seems to be continually considered the state’s dumping ground.
And that’s the net positive here — activism. The intense caring by local residents to sacrifice to protect their community.
The proposal clearly has serious environmental downsides and negative impacts on communities and tourism, despite what the DEC says. But the history of the last decade shows that united Finger Lakes residents rise to the occasion to protect our clean water and clean air.
A definite positive.