Access to clean, fresh water is at the top of the list of things I value most about living in the Finger Lakes. Keeping that water clean is a cause most people — whatever their political stripe — can be counted on to rally around when water quality is threatened.
But right there with clean water is another Finger Lakes’ environmental quality I dearly value: quiet.
Sitting mornings at the Seneca Lake overlook in front of the Valois family cottage, I often can hear the wings of small birds beating and the rustling of chipmunks on the ground. At dusk, the quiet is punctuated ever so lightly by hooting owls and whooshing bats hard at work lowering the mosquito population.
The tranquility of this natural quiet is always therapeutic for me.
Most of us live in a world of quiet-shattering noise. There’s the external noise of cars, radios, planes, ringing telephones, and people talking loudly. Added to that is noise designed to grab attention: telephone texts from advertisers, alerts on social media, blaring television advertisements. And then there’s the inside-your-mind clatter.
• Reviewing lists.
• Conversations with people who aren’t in the room.
• Thinking about the movie you watched last night.
For journalists, it is often about impending deadlines and important phone calls, besides the same rattle-your-brain worries everyone has.
All this inner and outer chatter led me to research the notion of quiet and the expression “silence is golden.” That, in turn, got me humming the 1964 hit “Silence is Golden” by the musical group The Four Seasons. The tune is now an ear worm, stuck firmly in my brain.
Apologies if you’re now singing that song too.
Then, I rediscovered “Golden: The Power of Silence in a World of Noise,” a 2022 book written by Leigh Marz and Justin Zorn. This carefully researched volume reinforced that the calming quietude we find around the Finger Lakes is truly golden.
The 350-plus-page book reaches deep into history for examples and theories, leading up to today’s increasing-decibel culture. Marz and Zorn’s analyses, examples, and conclusions will rock you.
“Amidst the mass proliferation of mental stimulation, it’s clear we are facing a deficit of silence,” the authors write. “How to we find the counterpoint to so much thinking and talking?”
One amazing counterpoint they highlight is the story of a San Quentin Prison inmate sentenced to death for a crime he says didn’t commit. He lived in solitary confinement for 22 years. His case is still on appeal. Through the study of Buddhism and other techniques, including mindful meditation, he managed to find internal quiet and calm amid the cacophony and dangers in the notorious prison. His tale alone is worth looking at “Golden.”
The book also reframes the notion of silence. They say the concept of silence isn’t the total absence of sound but the absence of noise.
Reading that reminded me of a Lodi Point fishing trip with friends. We dropped anchor at dawn, fished for a few hours, then left. We barely spoke. Instead, we listened to rippling water and occasional splashes of fish, uninterested in our lines.
What we were enjoying was the absence of human-generated noise.
It also reminded me of assembling a swing set for my children outside my neighbors’ kitchen window on the only flat ground I had. When he and wife came out to watch, I nervously asked if the noise from my children playing would be a bother.
“Michael, if the sound of kids playing ever bothers me, just take me out and shoot me,” he said sincerely.
I am reminded of his words whenever I hear the echoing squeals of neighbor children as they they jump into the always chilly Seneca Lake water.
I get it. It’s sound, not noise.