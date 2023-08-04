Summer 2023 was breakout time for many people.
Me included.
Driving from Oregon to the Finger Lakes and back, I chatted with fellow travelers at campgrounds, rest stops, restaurants, and stores who had shaken the dust off hiking boots, backpacks, tents and RVs after summers of laying low because of Covid-19.
That’s not to say covid has disappeared. In Iowa City, Iowa, I dropped in at an urgent care clinic to get checked out for a cough. First order of business was a covid test. The doc said they are still seeing cases.
Thankfully, it was negative. The cough was blamed on seasonal allergies, a dairy allergy, stress, and fatigue. Take your pick.
Interestingly, and a little unnerving, the Iowa City doctors had access to my medical records through the ubiquitous My Chart medical system. And when they phoned a prescription to a well-known drug store chain, there I was too, including information needed to bill my insurance.
Having my personal medical and financial data so accessible seems simultaneously miraculous and frightening.
Most all conversations with folks on the road began with how bloody hot it was. Those with big RVs and air conditioning tended to stay inside at campgrounds during the heat of the day. Most days that was mid-morning to sundown. Broken air conditioners were a cause for near panic. Ice vendors did a brisk business at every place I visited. Ditto for ice cream sales.
July 2023 turned out to be the hottest July on record. Climate experts even estimate it might be the warmest in 120,000 years. And we still have a normally steamy August ahead.
It certainly gives me pause as I ponder future summer travels driving and towing my teardrop trailer. Next July is predicted to be even hotter due to the full effects of the El Niño phenomenon expected to kick in. That doesn’t sound inviting — or maybe even survivable on some level.
There were some startling changes in communities through which I had consistently traveled until covid. Some of the changes were outgrowths of now-past covid restrictions, others from summers getting hotter. I stopped at numerous outdoor sidewalk cafes that didn’t exist four years ago. Today they are hubs of social activity, with whirling fans and mist-making devices to keep patrons cool.
Several cities I visited had invested in major downtown makeovers, shifting from traditional streets with parking to pedestrian-only malls with multi-story parking garages.
One morning I exited Interstate 70 into the city center of Vail, Colo., a place I have visited many times in summer travels past. I accidentally discovered the former wide streets with ample parking were now set aside exclusively for people walking, shopping, and eating, and for small service vehicles to pass.
Which I wasn’t.
Had I been astride an elephant instead of piloting a pickup truck and pulling a trailer after turning into a pedestrian-only street, I don’t think the stares and comments would have been much different. When I finally got to a space too filled with gawking families to proceed, two patient Vail police officers interceded, opening a passage through the pedestrians to lead me back to the highway.
In a less-friendly tourist town, I’m pretty sure I would have been given a traffic citation and/or a stern lecture.
Around the Finger Lakes, changes made in the last few years seemed pretty dramatic too.
In the town of Hector, a world-class RV park is now nestled among wineries on Route 414, behind the remodeled and expanded Dandy Mart. The park architects wisely included well-marked pedestrian trails for campers to hike and to get to the market, the Hector Wine Co., Red Newt Winery, and to a creek. The pedestrian pathways are a brilliant addition.
And yes, I left my truck and trailer parked.