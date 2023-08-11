More than a decade ago, a legion of dedicated activists across the Finger Lakes derailed Texas-based Crestwood Midstream’s risky plan to store liquid propane gas in unlined salt caverns north of Watkins Glen.
It was an epic battle, well-documented in this newspaper and national media. The Finger Lakes is a safer place because opponents were successful.
Today, some of those same activists are battling to shut down — or slow down — the ever-growing, ever-odiferous, ever-leachate-leaking Seneca Meadows Inc. landfill along Route 414 in Seneca Falls. It is currently on track to expand outward and upward, provided state regulators approve. This struggle has been going on for years too, with pitched political battles in Seneca Falls Town Board meetings, elections, in the courts, and on the protest lines.
The similarities are striking. But, in Seneca Meadows’ case — it’s nicknamed “Seneca Mountain” because of its 30-plus-story towering presence of garbage — it isn’t a plan or a proposal. It’s an ongoing, lucrative business supported by some local and state politicians. It has employees and a well-established infrastructure. And it serves a utilitarian purpose. All those tons of garbage arriving daily from New York City and elsewhere must go somewhere.
It all adds up to a very heavy lift for the people working to shutter the landfill gates. That lift became even more backbreaking with Seneca Meadows’ recent and very lucrative host agreement proposal between the landfill and the town of Seneca Falls. It’s worth a whopping $173 million between now and 2040. This just-announced dollar figure is more than four times higher what SMI has been paying the town in recent years.
If only all that money could actually erase the smell and mitigate the other environmental downsides of Seneca Meadows. There’s plenty of detail in the proposal about monitoring the manifold problems that have been the object of residents’ complaints for decades. They would be measured, recorded, and statistically tallied.
But ended? No.
There are plenty of good arguments for closing the facility: fewer foul odors, more breathable air in general, less heavy truck traffic, and a reduction in worries about toxic landfill leachate getting into groundwater. Also, it’s quite possible businesses now unwilling to locate in the landfill’s sphere might reconsider.
But will any argument be enough to outweigh the $173 million proposal? And what would it take to sway state politicians reliant on New York City votes to stay in office? Do any politicians have the political chutzpah to say NYC garbage has to go somewhere else? And would they dare say where? Gov. Kathy Hochul is entangled in the same political-electoral net as members of the state Legislature.
The biggest question is really whether Seneca Meadows’ Texas corporate parent will ever agree to shut down the landfill.
Ever.
If the corporation is willing today to dump $173 million into the town, what about in 2040, if the proposed landfill expansion under consideration by the New York Department of Environmental Conservation is approved and is filled to capacity? Will SMI apply to friendly DEC regulators then to stack trash yet another 10 stories. Will some future town board negotiate for a cool $500 million? Why not an even $1 billion?
But this $173 million proposal offers a negotiating opportunity.
Even as they march to demand the landfill close, activists could also demand the proposed host agreement include an ironclad clause with a firm date for closure of Seneca Meadows. It could include stiff financial penalties for violating the agreed-to end date.
If the corporation balks at that addendum, it will be clear it has a Buzz-Lightyear strategy for just how high Seneca Mountain trash can be piled.
“To infinity and beyond!”
Imagine the protest signs.