The air quality a week ago in many Finger Lakes communities and across the state was so bad, the official Air Quality Index score was off the measurable charts, the result of smoke from those massive wildfires in Canada.
The hazardous smoke — gone temporarily in the Finger Lakes — was a huge shock to most people in our normally near-pristine air region.
By last Sunday, nearly a billion acres of Canadian forests (a billion acres!) had burned in 2,300 blazes. The average amount of forest in Canada normally burned by this time of the year is closer to 700,000 acres. Many fires are still burning, with more expected and more smoke generated, officials believe.
For me, it was deja vu all over again, as baseball great Yogi Berra once famously quipped.
For several months in 2018-21, we huddled indoors in Northern California, running air purifiers full blast while marveling at the smoke and orange skies. We wore N-95 masks whenever we went out. The only silver lining was our stockpile of N-95 masks, all locked and loaded because of the arrival of Covid-19.
When the recent smoke rolled over the Canada-U.S. border (untroubled by immigration regulations), upstate New York friends related all-too-familiar tales. Difficulty breathing. Eyes watering. Photos of an orange-hued sun and smoke blanketing Seneca Lake. Reports of animals showing signs of stress.
I also received queries about how we survived the wildfire smoke that blanketed California for such an extensive time.
We bought a powerful air purifier, then bought two more. We hunkered down inside our San Francisco Bay condominium. We purchased a small, room air conditioner. We donned N-95 masks or equivalents to go outside. We wore long-sleeved shirts and long pants outside too. Smoke particulates on skin aren’t particularly good for you. I put duct tape around the windows to slow smoke infiltration.
We felt under siege. The odor of smoke was everywhere, no matter how much we ran the air purifiers and air conditioner, or how tight we sealed things up. Eventually, we became climate refugees.
Fed up with months of hazardous-to-health air quality and smoke, we fled the Golden State, moving to Northern Oregon. It’s very similar to what we love about the Finger Lakes: lots of fresh water, not too many people, clean air, and good neighbors. Yes, it rains a lot in the winter. Yes, we can get smoke from wildfires too, though it’s extremely rare. Overall, the Oregon air is very clean — similar to the fresh air enjoyed routinely by Finger Lakes residents, except when a billion acres of Canadian forestland is burning and the smoke blows south.
It would be comforting to write off this recent intrusion of smoke into the Finger Lakes as a one-off, once-in-a-lifetime perfect storm of fire and atmospheric conditions coalescing to making life miserable.
Comforting, but probably not realistic.
For one thing, the fire season in Canada is still in full swing, so even in the short term, currently burning fires to the north could result in another massive wave of smoke sent south in coming months, depending — literally — on which way the wind is blowing.
Then there is the familiar nemesis of climate change, a big factor in the Canadian fires and fires in coming years. Wildfire experts blame climate change for the dryness of the forests, making them more susceptible to fires. Dryness spells more fires and more intense blazes.
People who live in the Finger Lakes choose to live here partly because of the environment. It’s clean, a great place to grow things, a great place to raise families. Last week we were all reminded that our little precious piece of the planet is dependent on how others treat the earth, especially our closest neighbors.
Perhaps it’s a good time for all of us to become climate activists.