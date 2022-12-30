One year ago, I wrote a wish list of 14 columns I wanted to write sometime during 2022. Most were admittedly pie-in-the-sky notions, like that local elections in the Finger Lakes would be non-partisan and that Schuyler County would be the site of a new four-year university with an environmental focus.
Those are still good ideas. But one of the others came close to reality. I wanted to pen a column that all cryptocurrency operations at Greenidge Generation in Dresden had shut down.
Well, my timing was off, but close, it seems.
As this last 2022 column is written, Greenidge is still shakily plodding ahead with its bitcoin operations. But news reports say bankruptcy looms and all indications point at the cryptocurrency part of the power plant being near to closing up shop. That might happen very early in 2023.
A reason for neighbors to celebrate.
Other issues from last year’s list remain relevant, too.
At the top is Seneca Meadows Inc.’s continued stubborn resistance to closing its massive landfill by 2025.
Under terms of a duly enacted Town of Seneca Falls law, the landfill operation is legally required to shut down by the end of 2025. As straightforward as that sounds, Texas-based SMI is blithely pushing ahead with massive expansion plans, acting as if it can simply ignore the law. It’s also throwing its legal weight around to silence pointed criticism by the Seneca Lake Guardian organization. But most bizarre is the NY Department of Environmental Conservation proceeding to process SMI’s state-required application to expand as if the Seneca Falls’ town law doesn’t exist.
My hope for 2023 is that the DEC finds the necessary administrative chutzpah to directly — and publicly — address the conflict between the Seneca Falls town law and SMI’s application for a major landfill expansion. Beyond that legal imbroglio, SMI needs to pull up its trash-stained britches and understand its landfill operations are fair game for any and all public criticism. SMI can publicly complain if it thinks critics are unfair. But it shouldn’t use a legal cudgel to deny them their right to free speech.
Upwind of that, this year all Finger Lakes communities should initiate some long-overdue conversations about the problems associated with short-term vacation rentals.
For at least the last five years, former long-term housing rentals have been converted to short-term vacation rentals at an alarming rate in many communities, particularly where tourism is growing fast. The result is a shortage of regular rentals and housing for the workers who staff businesses and local residents. Ditto for retirees and other locals who don’t own their own home. Almost any house that goes on the market in high-traffic tourist areas gets snapped up quickly, to be rented out at considerably more lucrative terms than as a regular rental housing unit. There needs to be a balance between short-term rentals and the need for general community housing.
Public conversations should also consider controlling noise and a lengthy list of other impacts faced by neighbors of short-term vacation rentals. If you think such regulations are not needed, check with many fed-up Watkins Glen residents who often dread the arrival of vacationers, some of whom destroy all semblance of peace and tranquility in their neighborhoods, plus leave piles of trash in their wake.
For 2023, there are three columns I hope to write. One is that harmful algal bacteria in all the Finger Lakes declines dramatically, thanks to efforts to limit HABs nutrients that flow into the water. Another is that NY State governments get around to finding ways to amend property tax laws to help people on fixed incomes stay in their homes. And a very personal wish — that the Hector Fair gets resurrected after several years absence. Hold the Fair and people will come.
Happy New Year everyone.