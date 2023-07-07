Thomas Wolfe’s famous 1940 novel “You Can’t Go Home Again” is often cited as evidence that the past is the past. It encourages the notion that efforts to recapture bygone times and relationships are doomed to failure.
Wolfe’s book is infinitely more complicated than that mostly off-base interpretation of the classic work. But it’s the idea most people run with because they have had that kind of experience going home or believe examining the past too closely is a waste of time. Maybe even potentially harmful.
A friend often says there’s a reason automobile rear-view mirrors are smaller than the windshield. We need to focus ahead, not on what you left behind.
I get it.
But this past week I ventured back to the hometown of my youth and was quickly caught off guard by an upwelling of vivid and almost exclusively positive memories. I was clearly “home again.”
Some of that back-home feeling and flood of memories was sparked by visiting familiar places of my youth. Much has changed — dramatically — but is still recognizable enough to trigger a lot of memories. Granted, the recollections might be rosier because of the passage of decades.
Visiting hometowns is something people do all the time. The visit might be limited to just a drive-through, noting how their childhood home has been remodeled, the schools attended have been altered or landmark businesses changed hands or purpose. Those drive-by visits are interesting, but they often miss the key element of people.
I was lucky enough to stumble into a July 4 gathering of my cousins at my former Aunt Ethel’s home on the shores of Lake Chautauqua. It was an accident of travel that pulled me into a long weekend of reminiscing while on my way to the Finger Lakes.
It has been decades since I had conversations with family with whom I share a lifetime of history at my aunt’s house. We spent untold hours there growing up together, watching family members and friends come and go in the normal patterns of daily life.
The house today is owned by a second cousin who, like me, also spent many years growing up in it. The home on Lake Chautauqua’s shore has been a touchstone for a large extended family for more than half a century, most of which I have spent in the West or in the Finger Lakes.
We swapped epic tales of family parties that included July 4 water balloon battles, historic events and achievements, details of weddings and participants, birthday celebrations, even had a few discussions of the collective sadness we sometimes had experienced. It was in the middle of those conversations that I realized, after all these decades, the house seems to exude a contagious spirit of joy, happiness and generosity.
I remember being a 10-year-old boy, sitting at the kitchen table, waiting for my aunt to cook whatever fish I had caught off her dock out in front of the house.
Sitting at that table this week, looking up at a mounted head of a Muskellunge that has probably been hanging there from before I was born, it felt like the clock was rolled right back to the first day I arrived from Brooklyn to spend my first summer at the lake.
Parts of the house have been changed. A former open-air porch has been enclosed. Picture windows now sport a coating of heat-reflecting film. A whole-house air conditioning system has been installed to ward off increasingly hot summers.
But the spirit remains.
Leaving here will be difficult. How often do you get to really go home again?
But soon, I’ll be in the Finger Lakes after all, another home that has plenty of familiar places, family and good friends.
I believe you can go home again. And, if you’re lucky, old friends and family will also be there too.