Last May, my road-trip journal was filled with hyperbole about wild weather and tornadoes encountered on my RV trailering trip from San Francisco to the Finger Lakes.
“Motor coach RV neighbor in Shamrock, TX park is worried tonight. Says storm and tornado will drop golf-ball sized hail tomorrow,” I wrote.
The next night I was parked in a well-worn Sallisaw, Oklahoma campground many miles down the road, safely east after an Interstate sprint from Texas. I had pulled out barely ahead of a series of thunderstorms that flooded Shamrock and much of the Texas panhandle.
“Had a weather seance tonight talking with a retired military couple in Sallisaw,” the journal reads. “Several twisters expected mid-day tomorrow. They’re leaving at dawn. I should, too.”
The next morning my RV neighbor and I busted a move at first light. Then I drove 420 miles across the entire state of Arkansas to Parker’s Corner, Tenn. while storms raged in my wake. My new RV amigos peeled off along the way, heading north.
For the record, stormy tornado weather followed me all the way to Altoona, Pa.
In retrospect those adventures seem tame compared to the roadblocks I might face today taking a similar cross-country trek. Those roadblocks are outlined in a straight-talking, buzz-kill travel advisory issued by the Centers for Disease Control.
Along with now-familiar CDC caveats about hand washing, social distancing and mask wearing, the agency offers a stern, precautionary panoply of discouraging statements for any travel right now by car, air, bus, train or RV.
“Because travel increases your chances of getting infected and spreading COVID-19, staying home is the best way to protect yourself and others from getting sick,” the CDC’s “Considerations for Travelers” website says.
As I said, buzz-kill.
But for anyone absolutely determined to travel — or forced by circumstances — the CDC offers plenty of detailed safety guidance worth parsing. Following the CDC’s recommendations will likely not result in carefree sojourns of summers past. But a cautious person with higher-than-average tolerance for risk could do it.
Perhaps the biggest barrier at the moment — beyond the painfully obvious threat of getting a viral infection — is that some locales are currently blocking free passage of non-resident travelers, even sometimes requiring 14-day quarantines for new arrivals.
“While you are traveling, it is possible a state or local government may put into place travel restrictions, such as stay-at-home or shelter-in-place orders, mandated quarantines upon arrival, or even state border closures,” the CDC says.
“Check the state or local health department along your route and at your planned destination.”
That’s easier said than done.
But as of Monday, out of the 20 states that had issued executive orders restricting interstate travel, five had rescinded some or all of their rules. And states are easing up on restrictions and re-opening businesses slowly with mixed results.
Will a decline in travel spell serious economic problems for Finger Lakes tourism?
That depends on how you define travel.
If a business relies heavily on long-haul visitors from the Midwest, Deep South, the West or other far-flung regions, it could be a very lean summer.
But this could turn out to be the season of “staycations” for many in the Finger Lakes. Anyone nervous about getting too far from home, family, familiar doctors and medical facilities might choose day trips or short overnights to the many touristy places and things to do right here.
That might be the prudent course.
Many Finger Lakes snowbirds spent an extra month or two in Florida and other southern states after the shelter-in-place orders were put into effect. Some people are still waiting to return north.
It’s going to take some time to formulate a comfortable strategy for staying safe while traveling — even for short hops.
And it’s unlikely travel will ever resemble quite what it was, pre-pandemic.