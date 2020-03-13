Stories about information technology invading privacy have become so commonplace they are almost ho-hum.
Almost.
But this week I ran across two stories that made me gasp.
One reveals how a 30-year-old Gainesville, Florida, man found himself a likely suspect in a burglary after police pulled data from a web-based exercise app they thought pointed to him as a possible culprit.
The app showed that three times in an hour — on the day the crime took place — he had gone past the scene of a burglary a mile from his home.
How suspicious, they concluded.
It turned out the reason for the three-time pass-by was the avid bicyclist was pedaling through his neighborhood getting exercise.
A happy ending? Not really. The cyclist had to hire a lawyer to argue the matter and is out $2,000 he won’t recover.
The big shocker in the story?
Police can legally gather location data via Google pulled from users’ cellular connections, GPS, Bluetooth and Wi-Fi.
Just casting a big, wide net. No witnesses. No investigation. No clues. Just riding a bike through a neighborhood.
In this case, because police had no leads in the burglary, they asked a judge for a “geofence warrant” to get the data. The police wanted records from all devices using any Google-related service near the scene of the burglary when the crime supposedly took place.
That’s an incredibly wide dragnet to cast, potentially scooping up many totally innocent people who happened to be near the scene of any crime. And who or what defines near? Everyone is now a potential electronic suspect.
A tiny bit of good news is the police had to go to a judge for a warrant. The bad news is the judge agreed, and Google opened its data banks for police perusal.
The second story had an equally creepy, someone-is-always-watching feel to it.
A technology columnist for the Washington Post posted a tale about his parked car being damaged in a hit-and-run accident.
“I found a star witness,” Geoffrey Fowler wrote. “The car itself.”
Fowler’s car — a Tesla — has cameras pointing in all directions. One caught a city bus swerving into his vehicle.
Good for Fowler. But what about the implications?
What about data-mining police? Will they want to peek at your car cameras’ records to see if you were near a crime scene? Will any in-car recorded conversations be subject to review? Will it even be possible to figure out how to shut off all surveillance apps?
Before you think this is solely a Tesla issue, Fowler points out that since 2018, all new American cars must have at least a rearview camera. And more car cameras to record everything in and around cars are quite the rage. Several manufacturers offer cameras to monitor the driver’s face to ensure they are keeping their eyes on the road, not falling asleep, are not distracted — or under the influence of drugs or alcohol.
How much law enforcement in the Finger Lakes is embracing any of this hi-tech crime fighting — and flirting with the privacy issues — is a good question. Perhaps various agencies should be pro-active and tell residents what data they are dabbling in.
Wouldn’t you want to know how you are potentially being tracked as you travel around the lakes?
In reading these two stories and others, I ran across a likely must-read book, “The Rise of Big Data Policing,” by Andrew Guthrie Ferguson, a law professor in Washington, D.C.
The book’s publisher says the 2018 volume offers, “a glimpse into a future where software predicts future crimes, algorithms generate virtual ‘most-wanted’ lists, and databanks collect personal and biometric information.”
That sounds like a plot for a really scary futuristic movie.
Except what he writes about is apparently already real.
Maybe too real. And it’s right now.