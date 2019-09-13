Is the tap water in Watkins Glen and Montour Falls safe?
The answer to that question is a rock-solid “maybe.”
Two weeks ago, Watkins Glen-based journalist Peter Mantius posted an explanatory column in his online “Waterfront” blog detailing the results of lab tests of water samples from Watkins Glen, Montour Falls and Seneca County. The tests were done by a University of Michigan lab at the request of the non-profit environmental group Seneca Lake Guardian.
The results weren’t entirely damning, but they weren’t exactly reassuring either.
But it kicked off a tempest of worry among residents.
This is the lead-off of the piece:
“WATKINS GLEN, Aug. 30, 2019 — Public drinking water in Watkins Glen, Montour Falls and Seneca County contains elevated levels of the cancer-linked PFAS class of chemicals found in dozens of stain-repellent household products like Teflon and Scotch Guard recent tests show.
The results from a University of Michigan chemical lab fall within recently proposed enforceable New York State limits for two of the group’s most notorious variants — PFOA and PFOS.
But they easily exceed the more stringent standards recommended by many scientists and several environmental groups.”
The phrases “elevated levels of the cancer-linked PFAS” and that those levels “exceed the more stringent standards recommended by scientists” were enough to flood local governments with calls from alarmed citizens.
To their credit, officials in Watkins Glen, Montour and Schuyler County say they are taking this seriously and plan on testing the water.
But they were clearly irked that Mantius’ column was even published.
“That’s the problem with these blogs coming out. It’s alarming to the public,” Watkins Glen Mayor Luke Leszyk said.
Montour Falls Mayor John King said people overreacted, and he received “a bunch of ridiculous calls.”
The strongest publicly reported response came from Schuyler County Administrator Tim O’Hearn.
He said the column was “inflammatory, bordering on irresponsible …” and “highly unlikely that Watkins comes back with those numbers when it’s officially tested.”
Perhaps it is “highly unlikely.” Perhaps the University of Michigan lab somehow erred. Perhaps the samples got mixed up with some from Hoosick Falls, NY — a reported hotbed of water pollution with these specific chemicals.
But the water-quaffing public is right in demanding scientific and professionally tested reassurance the water flowing from taps is certifiably safe for drinking and other potable uses.
Period.
I once published a news story reporting the salient details of a confidential state department of health report that said the small hospital in the community had so many safety, health and patient-care issues it would be closed down if the problems weren’t addressed in a timely manner.
At a community-wide meeting on the report days later, I was assailed by hospital officials, staff — and by some community members. Most claimed that by publishing a story about the hospital’s manifold state-identified travails, I was somehow encouraging the state to shut down the facility.
The exact opposite was true, of course. By publishing the story, the newspaper hoped to spur action by hospital officials who, until the report’s public debut, had been quite laissez-faire about the problems concerning state health officials.
If the Waterfront column helped create a whirlwind of community concern about drinking-water safety — and in turn spurred government action — good.
Until the column was published, the possibility of those health hazards was unknown to the public.
Equally important are the continued watchdog activities of the Seneca Lake Guardian organization. The members fill a vital role as volunteer citizen activists, educating and encouraging citizen engagement across a wide spectrum of environmental issues around Seneca Lake.
It still takes a village. And we’ve got great citizens doing his and her part.