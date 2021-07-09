The 10-year anniversary of “Write On” really marks the passage of time.
But here it is, today. Ten years, 520 weeks, and 520 consecutive Friday screeds.
What’s interesting is discovering I remember more about where I was writing than what the ink spilled in these 650-word columns had to say.
This anniversary edition of “Write On” is being drafted during the July 4 weekend on a deck overlooking the Columbia River in Portland, Oregon. It’s almost like sitting on the porch of our Seneca Lake cottage. Boats of all shapes and sizes are churning by, fighting a gentle-but-persistent current. People piloting standup paddleboards, kayaks and small inflatable rafts are everywhere.
A friendly shout came across the water moments ago: “Hey! No work today.”
I’ve heard similar jibes from boaters while I was writing on our dock in Valois.
Over the last 10 years these columns have been written at office and home desks, in hotel rooms, in airports, in jets flying at 30,000 feet, on the decks of sailboats, on docks in the Finger Lakes, in restaurants, wineries, at interstate highway rest stops, in campgrounds and in my travel trailer.
I’ve plopped down my laptop computer pretty much any place I needed to when the deadline loomed.
Columns have been written in Mexico, Canada and in more U.S. states that I can remember.
But no matter where I balanced my computer, “Write On” has always had a Finger Lakes focus. That was one part of the agreement Finger Lakes Times Executive Editor Mike Cutillo and I made in July 2011 when the column launched. The other part was it would always be turned in on time.
He said I could write about whatever I wanted but always it should have a Finger Lakes connection.
And so it has, though sometimes it seemed a stretch.
During a month-long trip to the tropical South Pacific island nation of Tonga, my wife and I discovered that UGG snow boots — very popular in the Finger Lakes — are manufactured on Fiji, Tonga’s island neighbor. A visit to the Fijian factory was fascinating, watching barefoot workers making the cozy boots on an island where the workers have never seen snow.
Another column chronicled how Tongans take Sundays off completely. No stores are open. No serious work performed. Sunday is a legal holiday during which most people attend a church service and families gather, have a feast and rest. Even minor home improvement projects are discouraged, a throwback to a less-frenetic era in the Finger Lakes.
Regardless of my travels, consistent themes of these 520 columns have included environmental issues, activists’ efforts, the health of the Finger Lakes, and health and welfare of residents.
Many columns focused on the fiscal health of the region, especially the amazingly fast growth of the tourist industry.
“Write On” often spanked elected local and state government officials for acting in less-than-cordial ways toward constituents. Restricting free speech. Restricting access to public meetings. Refusing to release public documents. Refusing to acknowledge citizens in public meetings.
The column also praised those who carry forward the heart and the life of the Finger Lakes. That includes local musicians, part of the draw for the successful wine and bistro industry.
Staying on top of the issues facing the region remains a passion and a pleasure for me. So is hearing from readers. Readers are the reason I stack these paragraphs.
“Write On” doesn’t stop here or now. (Although I have heard several readers might wish this were my last piece).
My first newspaper editor started daily staff meetings with a few words of praise for stories and photos published the day previous.
But the moment was fleeting.
Immediately after mild compliments, he followed with a sharp-edged question: “OK. Let’s get serious. Whaddya got for me today?”
If he were still alive, I would say, “Column No. 521, Chief.”
And he would likely grunt, “OK. Make sure it’s on time.”
It will be.