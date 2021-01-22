It’s easier to destroy than to build.
That’s what’s happening to our democracy right now.
Our nation is afflicted with a growing infestation of termites gradually chewing their way through our institutional and social walls.
And like termites, there’s no plan to build a new house or nation. They just seek to turn the one we live in into a pile of sawdust.
This particularly applies to fringe groups of angry, often-armed extremists who crow loudly they want a revolution.
But they have absolutely nothing to say about what might come after, should they be successful in tearing down two-plus centuries of American culture, growth and gradual social progress.
Government dictated by gun-barrel, perhaps?
It’s certainly true that a lot of Americans are quite cranky about a lot of things. With good reason. But throwing in with the termites’ way of solving problems is not the way forward to a safer, prosperous nation for all people.
The way forward is to fix what’s broken and rebuild. If that includes putting more election safeguards in place to calm some people’s jitters, let’s look at it. Plenty of proven, effective election oversight mechanisms already exist. But if necessary, they can be rejiggered to allay concerns.
And any rejiggering surely can be accomplished without rioting and pointing guns, assaulting police, smashing windows or stealing Congress members’ mail.
Personally, I’m cranky about high property taxes, sale tax increases, spiraling health care costs, why I haven’t gotten my COVID-19 vaccination yet, and the appalling arrogance of Seneca Meadows’ plan to ignore laws enacted by the Town of Seneca Falls.
That’s just my short list.
But I have faith that through the democratic process, rational discussions — and, if necessary, the courts — we can iron things out.
Reasonable people can come to reasonable solutions.
And as a nation we have so much to do, a lot of it leftover from the last administration.
Donald Trump took his best shot at fixing what he perceived were the most pressing immigration problems. But his draconian solutions — like separating very young children from their parents — weren’t considered reasonable by a majority of Americans. It also wasn’t reasonable to stick children into cages or deny them basic hygiene products like toothbrushes or soap.
And COVID-19?
Can we ever forget when the now ex-president declared that “It’s going to disappear. One day — it’s like a miracle — it will disappear.”
The virus is still with us and gathering strength, with over 400,000 people having died from it in the U.S.
In the Finger Lakes a decade ago, activists organized to stop a clear-and-present danger to the environment, the economy and the people of the region.
That danger was posed by Texas-based Crestwood Midstream’s ill-conceived plan to store millions of gallons of liquid propane gas in unlined salt caverns on the west shore of Seneca Lake.
The activist opponents weren’t trying to tear anything down. They were working to protect Seneca Lake and the health of area residents as well as ensuring that tourism and its proven economic benefits to the region would not be endangered.
History, science and economics proved they were right on all counts. Crestwood eventually gave up.
In a decade of that protest-political process, the only guns involved belonged to police who arrested peaceful protestors for trespassing.
Not a single podium was stolen, no windows broken or correspondence looted from government offices. It’s the way things should be done in a democracy.
It’s hard work. But no termites are needed.