Virtually every local government meeting I’ve ever attended as a journalist has had a portion dedicated to letting citizens have their say. The notable exceptions have been court proceedings. Judges have enough to juggle with legal matters and attorney monologues without adding public chatter.
Meetings of school boards, village trustees, county supervisors, city councils and planning commissions, routinely have a sliver of time allocated for people to speak their minds.
And it’s important.
It allows citizens to feel they have a voice. It allows government and elected officials to hear input on any issue, not necessarily something on that day’s agenda. It’s the public’s right, even if not explicitly stated by statute.
And yes, sometimes it gets messy.
In a recent Watkins Glen trustees’ meeting, citizens argued vociferously that it was their right to speak during the routine “Public Be Heard” segment. The now-former village mayor retorted — as he attempted to quell an avalanche of comments — it is “a privilege, not a right.”
He was correct, even though the word “privilege” is unfortunate. It conjures up visions of a medieval nobleman granting a favor when, in fact, it is a legal discretionary matter. The Oxford dictionary defines privilege as “a special right, advantage, or immunity granted or available only to a particular person or group.”
Public government bodies in New York state may choose to offer public comment periods — but are not, by law, required to do so. They can run their meetings without allowing a peep from the public, although very few do.
However, once a public agency declares part of its meeting open for unfettered public comments, there’s no cherry-picking about who gets to speak and very little limit on what they speak about, unless it’s a formal public hearing on a very specific topic.
Time limits on comments are common to avoid long-winded soliloquies.
Why is all this important today?
The news reports about the dustup at the Watkins Glen trustees’ meeting probably has some Finger Lakes public officials wondering — nervously — about the wisdom of keeping public comment periods as part of meetings. Who can predict what cranky comments might be lurking that could be avoided by simply yanking the public-comment period from the public body’s agenda.
If no public comments are allowed, there’s little risk of being challenged. The public and the whole community would be losers if that happens. It would slam shut a direct public avenue to bring important matters to everyone’s attention. It also would close a good venue for citizens to lobby for a specific change and/or community needs.
Carefully thought-out public comment ground rules can be set without infringing on free speech.
In Watkins Glen, a growing number of people believe a special election to replace former Mayor Luke Leszyk is needed since his recent (and hasty) resignation. The former deputy mayor has slid comfortably into the mayor’s seat and will hold the position until March 2023 unless voters can prompt an electoral intervention.
If a critical mass of the public believes an election should be called, what better place to kick off public discussion than a board of trustees meeting? It could be that the remaining four trustees, including the former deputy mayor, might agree and take steps to start the election process.
And, if citizens launched a petition drive to seek an election, the “Public Be Heard” segment of the Watkins Glen trustees meeting is where petitions would likely be presented to make the case for trustees to call a special election.
Public meetings require public participation. So does democracy.