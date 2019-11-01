Phone calls, texts and emails from Finger Lakes friends poured in early this week voicing worries about the rampaging wildfires roaring across much of California.
Those fires are devastating swaths of land just north of the San Francisco Bay Area where this column is being written.
Many thanks to everyone for your concern.
While no fires reached Point Richmond, a heavy blanket of particulate-laden smoke settled here early this week. N-95 face masks are must-have health accessories when outside.
This climatic catastrophe had an interesting timing. The fires erupted exactly one week after a wildly successful 30th anniversary convention in Northern California of the nationwide environmental group, Bioneers.
Actually, Bioneers is focused on more than environment. It’s an environmental/cultural/social movement.
As part of the welcome from Bioneers founders Kenny Ausubel and Nina Simons, they emphasized the three decades Bioneers have been looking at solutions to “solve the whole problem,” whatever it may be.
And so the three-day event included presentations by journalist Monika Bauerlein, CEO of Mother Jones magazine, author and social critic Eve Ensler, environmentalist Paul Hawken, founder of Project Drawdown, David Orr, a professor of politics and environment at Ohio’s Oberlin College and more than 200 other presenters.
Orr’s presentation about the rocky state of U.S. democracy provided a political-environmental segue for noted journalist, professor and environmental activist Bill McKibben, who gave a sobering update on climate change. He is author of 1989’s “The End of Nature,” the first general-audience book published about climate change.
Pointedly — but politely — McKibben excoriated the fossil fuel industry for its role in the Earth’s rapidly heating atmosphere, heat that’s triggering the changes in the Earth’s climate that make California’s wildfires a new normal — not extraordinary events.
He walked the audience through the escalating numbers, detailing rapidly rising earth temperatures and directly linking the heated atmosphere to the cascade of climatological-related catastrophes we are experiencing.
Among those crises is the growing number of climate change refugees — a number he predicts will hit 1 billion eventually.
“It’s hard to imagine how fast it is happening,” he said.
“It’s also mildly disturbing to take the biggest crisis ever faced and assign it to junior high school students,” he said referencing young environmental activists like Greta Thunberg.
This week, in another climate-change coincidence, I noticed some very HABS-like algae floating in the harbor near where I walk my dog.
This is the third year in a row massive fires have destroyed forests, vineyards, homes, and huge swaths of communities, sending up columns of dense smoke, which then spread for hundreds of miles.
And not just in Northern California. Toney suburbs in Southern California were threatened or ablaze, too.
This year’s fires added a new challenge for state residents. Electricity was shut off in rolling blackouts in many fire-prone areas to prevent even more fires from igniting. High winds have been blamed for knocking down live powerlines, sparking blazes.
Predictions for wind proved frighteningly accurate, with gusts above 90 mph reported in one community where a fire raged mostly out of control, consuming more than 75,000 acres by mid-week.
But while the electricity shutdown likely did prevent some weak-link power lines from setting even more fires, the lack of power took away the ability to run air filters in homes, closed-up tight to keep out the foul smoke. Cell phone service also was kaput for many fleeing the flames — just when they needed it the most.
Mercifully the Finger Lakes have little worry about fires like those plaguing the Golden State.
But climate change is showing its ugly potential.
Consider the HABs crisis, the growing health threat to humans posed by the increase in Lyme disease-bearing ticks and the increase in torrential rainstorms and floods.
As much as we cherish the pristine nature of the Finger Lakes, we’re not immune.