The topic of the media briefing was irresistible: “We’re Vaccinated. We’re Boosted. So Why Are We All Still Getting Sick From Covid?”
Good question, one being asked plenty as the number of new cases across the nation is climbing. The short answer is we are vaccinating in mid-2022 with a 2019 vaccine.
That 2019-era vaccine has little ability to prevent even a fully vaccinated and fully boosted individual from contracting any of the Covid-19 variants currently reported as the cause of new infections.
But wait. That’s just the simple answer.
It’s true that the BA.5 subvariant of the Omicron variant is believed responsible for nearly 80% of all infections these days. Since Omicron was first discovered, there have been 15 variants identified.
Does that mean the current covid vaccinations are worthless? Quite the opposite, said the panel of virologists that included researchers from Vanderbilt University, Texas A&M and the University of California at San Francisco.
While that 2019 vaccine might not keep you from getting one of the newer variants like BA.5, BA.2.75 or BA.4.6, it’s believed the vaccine will continue to ameliorate the severity of the illness.
Simply put, it may keep you out of the hospital. And it may keep you from dying. It may not prevent you from getting it.
That’s why, even with the plethora of new cases, there hasn’t been a wild surge in hospital admissions, though admissions are beginning to inch up, making health authorities nervous.
While this explains why fully vaccinated people are getting infected, it begs the question about how quickly researchers might be able to update vaccines so they are more effective against current and future virus variants.
That’s much harder to answer.
The search for that silver bullet, a covid vaccine that will miraculously end our continuing to live under pandemic strategies, is underway. But vaccine developers are playing a maddening game of variant “Whack A Mole” as they research how to update vaccines with the ability to prevent infection, as well as continue to help the recovery of anyone who contracts any version of covid.
It’s a tall order, trying to hit a rapidly moving viral target, but there’s hope that this fall there will be new, updated vaccines that are sharply targeted enough to lessen infections. Among those are likely to be nasal sprays to kill the virus before it moves away from the sinuses and into the rest of the body.
In the meantime, the panel unanimously recommends masking up to slow down the spread of the virus, even suggesting that a return to mask mandates would be wise. They also recommended people remain cautious in general about spending much time in unmasked crowds.
In some variant form, covid is expected to be with us for the foreseeable future, though its impact is expected to be lessened by improved vaccines and medical interventions, with anti-viral drugs like Paxlovid.
Shortly after the media briefing about Covid-19, the good news came out about passage of the blockbuster climate and healthcare bill in Congress. While not directed at covid or covid cures, the healthcare provisions of “The Inflation Reduction” are going have a huge impact on keeping more people healthy and more affordably.
For example, the bill caps the price of insulin at $35 per month for Medicare patients and is expected to be signed into law as soon as it hits the desk of President Joe Biden.
Perhaps if people can get better healthcare in general, it might help lower the incidence of infection and/or the severity of covid too, a good thing for all of us.
For me, my skepticism about getting my second vaccine booster shot is gone. I don’t look forward to it. But I’ll do it.