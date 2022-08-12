The topic of the media briefing was irresistible: “We’re Vaccinated. We’re Boosted. So Why Are We All Still Getting Sick From Covid?”

Fitzgerald has worked at six newspapers as a writer and editor, as well as a correspondent for two news services. He splits his time between Valois, N.Y., and the Pacific Northwest. Email him at Michael.Fitzgeraldfltcolumnist@gmail.com. Visit his website at michaeljfitzgerald.blogspot.com.

Trending Food Videos

Recommended for you