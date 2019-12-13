The news these days is emotionally exhausting.
And I’m in the news business.
It’s really more than exhausting. It’s become downright demoralizing.
We’ve got the U.S. Presidential impeachment imbroglio, the terrifying rise in climate-change related environmental meltdowns, and the increasingly violent government repressions of protests across the globe.
Demoralizing. Exhausting. Relentless.
It’s especially true for those of us who work in the news business — columnists, reporters, editors and all the others.
Most mornings start with reading at least one newspaper and scanning online news sources. Both can definitely trigger a spike in blood pressure.
During the day there are online news site check-ins.
Then an evening look-see at what television news has to say about the day’s events.
Demoralizing. Exhausting. Relentless.
But last week I tripped across a surprisingly soothing antidote to upsetting news.
As part of the Public Broadcasting Service’s December fundraising, the network ran the premiere episode of the TV series “Downton Abbey.” It was shown in the PBS funding pitch — an example of the quality programming PBS offers.
The award-winning program ran until 2015. A “Downton Abbey” movie premiered in September.
That PBS showing came on a day when the majority of the news seemed especially brutal and hard to digest. Barring a retreat to some mountain hilltop or remote island, it seemed Britain in the early 1900s would have to do.
It worked — a dose of pure escapism threaded with moral high ground.
The program chronicles post-Edwardian England from 1912 to 1926. And it seems that manners, civility, deference and a clear tendency toward kindness — as opposed to knee-jerk cruelty — was the order of the day.
A daily dose of the program, as we review six seasons of episodes, is providing a jolting contrast to the frothing nastiness in social media sniping among politicians, pundits and others in the U.S. and abroad.
Certainly the life and times portrayed in Downton Abbey included plenty of conflict and drama. Certainly evil lurked while malefactors schemed. It is, after all, a dramatic program and fascinating.
But it’s also clear from the storylines that in that era there was an overall sense of community good and a set of rules — very rigid by today’s standards — that were generally followed about how things should be done.
Then as now, rule-breaking provided drama. But even when rules were broken, they were done so relatively gently. It was an understandable world.
It wasn’t perfect, of course. But compared to the free-for-all shouting that passes for civic discourse today, it seems positively tranquil.
Diving into this fictional world is such a relief, it’s become part of most evenings — often streaming an episode of Downton Abbey in place of watching the evening news.
Skip the nightly news for Downtown Abbey?
Absolutely.
And that’s coming from a lifelong news junkie-journalist.
One recent episode, set during World War I, showed some of the Downton Abbey staff running a soup kitchen during their precious non-working hours, feeding wounded soldiers returned from the battlefields of France. There was no social safety net, no Veterans Administration — just the kindness of the Downton kitchen staff in a private home with food from Downton.
Downton Abbey was being used as a convalescent hospital for officers.
Watching that episode, I winced as I recalled a rancorous, TV talking-heads debate about whether the U.S. was legally required to provide toothbrushes and soap to young children being held in immigration detention camps at the U.S.-Mexico border.
Finger Lakes communities are known for pitching in to help, often with food hand-delivered to neighbors suffering from a family crisis or tragedy. Church communities are especially active.
Just last week a California neighbor — originally from Albany — delivered dinner to us when she heard our dog had broken his leg, and we were spending 24/7 taking care of him after surgery.
It’s those upstate New York roots and Downton Abbey that are going to get us through 2020.