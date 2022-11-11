Geneva, NY (14456)

Today

Rain. Potential for heavy rainfall. High 64F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall near a half an inch..

Tonight

Rain. Potential for heavy rainfall. Low 52F. S winds shifting to WNW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 100%. 1 to 2 inches of rain expected.