A new novel and a new novella — both with solid Finger Lakes references and connections — popped up on my reading radar this past week. Both came just in time to divert me from the endless and disturbing cacophony surrounding Tuesday’s elections.
I am very grateful to the authors for dragging my mind away from politics.
Both authors live in the Finger Lakes region, and their books contain rich details describing Finger Lakes’ life and culture. They are worth serious consideration to add to that stack of books you haven’t read yet.
The two pieces of literature spin quite disparate yarns in storylines, character development, and writing styles.
“Harvest,” by Mary Joslyn, is a romance and travel adventure focusing on a character previously featured in Joslyn’s earlier works. In this novella, the protagonist psychiatrist is recovering from a personal tragedy. His work helping at a winery is pivotal to the story.
The other Finger Lakes book, ”When Stardust Fell on Keuka Lake,” by Mary Pat Hyland, is a mystery, the third in her latest series of books. In this work, a former journalist tries to track down the truth behind the legend/story that musician and composer Hoagy Carmichael wrote his famous tune “Stardust” while at Keuka.
Did he? Check the novel and see what the former journalist uncovers.
The secondary stories in both books are intriguing too and weave like grapevines through the main plots. The writing is good enough that I just borrowed the phrase “weave like grapevines” line from author Hyland.
Thanks, Mary Pat.
As would be expected, Finger Lakes winemaking and the successful evolution of so many regional wineries are woven into both books, also.
These two works of fiction come on the heels of many other locally written fiction and non-fiction books chronicled in the Finger Lakes Times in recent years. Even my three eco-thriller novels — “The Fracking War”, “Fracking Justice,” and “The Devil’s Pipeline” — have had their moment of fame on the FLT pages.
Last week, the FLT included a story about writer and Geneva native Susan Brind Morrow being one of 16 recipients of the Award in Literature from the American Academy of Arts and Letters. In the story about her award, the author says she sees a renaissance of sorts happening in Geneva.
I agree. But the notion of renaissance isn’t limited to Geneva or solely to the world of letters. The entire Finger Lakes has become a giant cauldron of creativity.
The music, arts and creative scene is booming.
One musical example is the hugely popular open microphone night at the Scale House Brewery in Hector, on the east side of Seneca Lake. A dozen or more local musicians perform weekly, sometimes individually, sometimes getting together to play as a band. The resulting music is simply amazing — way beyond anything I’ve seen at any other open-mic event.
And, nearby Hector Handmade is an example of a successful commercial enterprise showcasing the work of local artists.
We also see plenty of theatrical events at places like Geneva’s Smith Opera House, the Clemens Center in Elmira, and the Hangar Theatre in Ithaca, in addition to plays and performances at Hobart and William Smith Colleges, Keuka College, and local K-12 schools.
As I said, a cauldron of creativity.
Reading excerpts of “Harvest” and “When Stardust Fell on Keuka Lake” has given me the push to get back to work on a novel tentatively titled “Crypto in C-Minor.” You guessed it. The book will be a fictional work revolving around the cryptocurrency craze.
It will certainly weave politics, money and environmental issues like grapevines.