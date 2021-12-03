As if getting ready for the upcoming holidays doesn’t provide us with enough stress, a new Covid-19 variant has popped up with a sinister name that sounds like it belongs in a “Transformers” movie.
Omicron.
This World Health Organization name is considerably catchier than B.1.1.529, the mutation’s scientific label. Omicron is the 15th letter of the Greek alphabet. A Greek-letter designation is far easier for the public to grasp than any string of numbers, the WHO believes.
They got that right.
The last coronavirus mutation to grab major worldwide headlines was dubbed “Delta,” the fourth letter in the Greek alphabet. And the 10 variants between Delta and today’s Omicron? Eight fizzled out, never reaching problem status. The appellations of Nu and Xi were discarded to avoid confusion.
But in the meantime, it’s been cleverly nicknamed the “Oh-My-God” virus. My pandemic-weary family has latched on to that one.
Easy to remember. Sums it all up.
Whatever you want to call it, this just-discovered, very spiky iteration of Covid-19 arrived as the holiday rush got underway.
Last year, we were in a state of lockdown and paranoia for the holidays. Family gatherings became super-spreader events.
But now we’re so pandemic blasé — thanks to effective vaccines — the new variant barely got a mention between mouthfuls during a very enjoyable, extended-family Thanksgiving dinner. We talked jobs, school, pets, holiday plans, how to fit in more pie, which turkey stuffing was best.
By the day after Thanksgiving, Gov. Kathy Hochul’s emergency pandemic proclamation added official urgency to the already furrowed medical brows over what this latest viral wrinkle could potentially mean for hospitals and medical care.
President Joe Biden jumped in Monday with a press briefing saying not to worry — yet. His assurances were less reassuring by midweek when news agencies began reporting that medical researchers were scrambling to suss out how effective current Covid-19 vaccines might be against “Oh-My-God.” Those same researchers are pondering whether an entirely new vaccine might be needed.
We all would like an answer to that, ASAP.
Biden, Hochul and most health authorities across the nation rightly continue to plead for people to get vaccinated as the obvious best course. And, for now, no officials are talking about any lockdowns like we experienced last year.
I don’t know about you, but I really don’t need to add worries about “Omicron” or “Oh-My-God” or “B.1.1.529” to an already full holiday-preparation plate, thank you very much.
We have five hefty-sized boxes of Christmas decorations to sort through. There is promised attendance at numerous friends’ holiday parties in coming weeks. And, as a capper, we will be hosting an evening soirée in a week for a gaggle of friends to view a lighted-boat parade on the river.
We thought we were moving into the phase of how to live with Covid, but this pandemic is probably far from over.
At least Omicron is diverting us from the much-ballyhooed supply-chain fiasco for the holidays.
Like many of our friends, we are avoiding big-box-store-type gifts or ordering from any online retail Goliath. Instead, we are on the prowl to find small, thoughtful gifts made by local artisans. Many of those folks are very web-savvy, offering their artistic wares items online. You should see the handmade cat-paw socks from Etsy our relatives might be wearing soon.
Perhaps some clever person will quickly launch an “Omicron-Oh-My-God” line of collectibles.
If they do, I’m ready to order, today.