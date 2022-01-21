The RV dealer cautioned me “it could take a while” for replacement pneumatic arms for the window of my camper shell to arrive from a supplier.
Just another day in the supply-chain shortage shuffle.
So I drafted a broom handle into service to keep the heavy back window on the camper aloft while I loaded and unloaded the back of my pickup truck. It wasn’t particularly safe or convenient, but the jury-rig solution reminded me of living in Mexico where temporary fixes are often the rule, not the exception.
The RV dealer’s prediction of “a while” turned into 18 weeks. Pre-pandemic, the parts might have been available in a day or two.
While this sounds like a whiny, first-world anecdote in the growing mountain of supply-chain disruption stories, it helped trigger an unsettled feeling — the kind of feeling you get when the music turns ominous during a movie.
Think “Jaws.”
In addition to my wait for camper parts, lately it has been like a snipe hunt searching for truck tire chains, household hardware, winter boots, computer parts, lumber, and building supplies. I’m sure I have plenty of company in the Finger Lakes doing similar, frustrating searches.
But, this week, nearly bare shelves in a well-known chain grocery store really turned up the volume on the scary music. It’s one thing not to have a favorite brand of ginger beer available, quite something else for the drink aisle in the supermarket to be practically empty, missing even bottled water.
Ditto for entire sections of the store’s freezers. Empty.
And there were signs by the register stating “no cash available.” Covid-19 had sidelined the money trucks’ delivery drivers.
Then it hit me.
We are experiencing the beginning of “The Long Emergency,” the title of a prophetic 2005 book by James Howard Kunstler. Or maybe not the beginning. We could already be neck deep and not recognize it, like the proverbial frog sitting placidly in a pot of water being slowly brought to a boil.
One of Kunstler’s premises is that as the fossil fuel industry gradually crashes, life as we know it will too.
Just think how much sharply spiking fuel prices already have affected delivery costs and added snarls to the already tangled supply chain. And consider our reliance on imported goods from around the world, all shipped via fossil fuel-powered transit. Imagine if the flow of manufactured goods or food from overseas to the United States slowed down or stopped entirely.
Whoops. That’s happening, actually.
And then there’s Covid-19.
“Disease will certainly play a larger role ... than many can now imagine,” Kunstler wrote 17 years ago. “An epidemic could paralyze social and economic systems, interrupt global trade and bring down governments.”
Well, he nailed that. Just substitute pandemic for epidemic.
I’m not alone in feeling unsettled.
After hearing a neighbor was buying a generator for her home in case of a power outage, I discovered the sale of generators is soaring across the U.S. There’s a wait to get one, of course.
Then I became entranced reading a spirited online debate about whether canning vegetables or buying a freezer was the better option to stockpile surplus from next summer’s vegetable crops and food in general. The consensus seemed to be canning is great, but there’s an ongoing shortage of some canning supplies. And a freezer? It’s only good if you have backup electric power when the grid goes down. Backup like a generator, right?
Good grief.
I’m going to slog through the balance of “The Long Emergency,” reminding myself it’s well-informed speculation, not a blueprint. Meanwhile, I’m determined to remain thankful the window on my camper no longer poses the threat of falling and bonking me on the head.
That’s something.