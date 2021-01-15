Soon to be ex-U.S. President Donald Trump unleashed a monstrous Golem of hate, distrust and anger on the nation in his term of office.
Golem? It is the name given to a mythical creature in Jewish folklore summoned to life solely to do the bidding of its creator.
Any bidding. Good or bad.
In two frightening works of cinematic fiction — a 2018 Israeli movie and a campy 1967 film starring the late actor Roddy McDowell — the Golem’s maker loses control over their creation with horrible consequences.
Ten days ago, a non-fiction, horrifying loss of control was smeared across televisions when a frenzied mob stormed the U.S. Capitol, intent on destruction, mayhem and physical confrontations with duly elected U.S. Representatives and Senators.
That Golem-like mob (and others around the nation the same day) was summoned up through four years of hate-filled speeches, incitements to distrust virtually everything and everyone, a torrent of incendiary lies and Trump’s encouragement of his followers to smash long-trusted institutions.
For me, seeing that Capitol pandemonium vastly eclipsed any movie-theater horror. It equaled the horror I felt watching the live broadcasts of the planes slamming into the World Trade Center.
It just didn’t compute. I didn’t know how to process what I was seeing.
More frightening is Donald Trump has probably lost control of his legions of Golem-like acolytes. It’s unlikely he could get them to stop now, even if he wanted to.
But the same media that has been complicit in aiding Trump’s whipping up the emotions of his followers is finally — finally! — taking steps to rectify its mistake. Maybe it can begin to diffuse what Trump has created.
It started with tech giants Facebook and Twitter shortly after the assault on the Capitol when they cut off the soon-to-be ex-president’s access to their vast social media audiences.
A little late you think? Of course. Maybe four years too late. But removing his electronic megaphone is a start. It takes away his ability to easily encourage more mayhem like the attack on the Capitol.
Then Amazon flicked its electronic wrist and shut down Parler, an Internet website filled with hate speech and bizarre conspiracy theories so far on the fringe Facebook and Twitter wanted no part of it.
But perhaps the most encouraging sign surfaced when a radio giant told its stable of conservative on-air talk-show personalities to seriously dial back their rhetoric.
The same day the mob was rampaging through the halls of Congress, Cumulus Media, a 416-station network broadcasting in 86 markets — including Syracuse, Washington, D.C., and Los Angeles — spoke out in terms even a Golem would find hard to misinterpret.
“We need to help induce national calm NOW,” a Cumulus memo to employees stated.
“The election has resolved, there are no alternate acceptable ‘paths.’ There will be no dog-whistle talk about ‘stolen elections,’ ‘civil wars’ or any other language that infers violent public disobedience is warranted, ever.”
And if there is, the memo said, employees can expect to be fired.
On the spot.
Other radio chains that have used falsehoods and angry calls for violence to boost ratings and corporate profits should follow suit immediately.
Ditto for the conservative-leaning Sinclair Broadcast Group, a telecommunications conglomerate with 193 television stations that cover 40 percent of American households.
And double ditto for Fox News commentators. Maybe triple ditto.
In fact, all media should call for calm, particularly in these last few days before the inauguration of President-elect Joe Biden.
Let the Golems spew hate and lies. It’s their constitutional right of free speech.
But let them do so in a dark, murky void among themselves.
Fitzgerald has worked at six newspapers as a writer and editor as well as a correspondent for two news services. He splits his time between Valois, NY and Pt. Richmond, CA. You can email him at Michael.Fitzgeraldfltcolumnist@gmail.com and visit his website at michaeljfitzgerald.blogspot.com.