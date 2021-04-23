The question from friends and neighbors has become predictable.
“When are you leaving for the Finger Lakes?”
My stock response is a much-practiced shoulder shrug and a carefully muttered “hopefully soon.”
A variation on the question popped up in my driveway last week as I readied my travel trailer for local camping.
“What? You haven’t left for New York yet?” one neighbor asked.
No, not yet. (Obviously?)
Like a lot of people, I am itching to get on the road after a year-long travel layoff. But also, like many fellow Americans, I’m watching carefully for COVID-19 hot spots on the horizon, the states with travel restrictions and, of course, weather. I always keep an eye on the weather, a habit from ocean sailing and wild days boating on Seneca Lake when the north wind kicks up.
This year the planned easterly route will favor northern states — the Dakotas, Minnesota and Wisconsin and the Upper Peninsula of Michigan. A good friend resides near Hubbard Lake, Michigan and has had his welcome mat out for me since pre-pandemic days. The Upper Peninsula is one of those frosty places about which people often joke there are 11 months of winter — and one month of very cold weather.
That’s reason enough for caution and planning.
But the entire state is under a Centers for Disease Control and Prevention advisory to close businesses and limit gatherings of people because of astounding numbers of new COVID-19 cases. Many are linked to the virus variant first identified in Britain, B117.
The key word is variant.
With my two-shot, Moderna vaccine under my belt — so to speak — its 94 percent predicted protection against COVID-19 is comforting.
But Dr. Anthony Fauci said earlier this month that current vaccines could provide lessened immunity against variants like B117, by as much as “from two to eightfold.”
I’m not good at math but ouch.
That’s not what you want to hear when considering a trip into the heart of a hot zone of coronavirus-variant.
Any friends and neighbors willing to listen to a longer explanation about my delayed departure hear about what our family calls “weather” seances, started many decades ago.
A group of us sailboat captains and crew gathered nightly to pore over data, hoping to discern a window of fair weather when we could start our planned southerly voyages along the Mexican Coast in the Pacific Ocean. We studied weather charts, ocean currents, National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) predictions and graphs called GRIB files.
We debated forecast interpretations but agreed on one issue.
The only weather we could control is whether we left the dock.
Once we left safe harbor, we would be at the mercy of any potentially foul weather conditions.
And so it is that daily in my snug house-harbor, I do a solo seance for my trip, scanning sources to see what weather, travel restrictions or COVID-19 issues might be in my path.
A seance early this week had heartening pandemic news.
The New York Times reported that while risks from variants are highest for unvaccinated persons, vaccines are definitely effective at lessening infection impacts.
“The bottom line is the vaccines we are using very well protect against the most dominant variant we have right now,” Dr. Fauci said. “All the more reason to get vaccinated.”
Another report said concern about variants may be overblown.
“I use the term ‘scariants,’” Dr. Eric Topol of Scripps Research in La Jolla, Calif said. “If you’re fully vaccinated, two weeks post dose, you shouldn’t have to worry about variants at all.”
Comforting.
But I’ll continue my seances until I head East, whenever that is.