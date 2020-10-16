My youngest son got married last weekend.
Compared to his siblings’ nuptials in prior decades, it was a charming-yet-simple affair, in his fiancé’s parents’ manicured suburban backyard.
But definitely a pandemic wedding.
All the trappings were in the garden: flowers, tables and comfortable chairs. An abundant homemade dessert bar and California champagne was served after a touching tie-the-knot ceremony.
The rings were in boxes, stashed in the fruit tree behind the person officiating the ceremony, a clever way to avoid having ring bearers.
More than a dozen family members and friends attended, along with four dogs, all skittering about the backyard including mine, The Biscuit.
As I said, a charming, simple affair.
But casting a pall was a coronavirus specter lurking like an unwelcome wedding crasher, restricting how close we stood to our son and family members, how we shared food, and even how we posed for wedding pictures.
Eight months into the pandemic, wearing a protective face mask is second nature for most people. Some weddings have elegant, matching masks. At our event, some masks were color coordinated to match people’s more casual outfits.
Staying a careful distance also is our new normal. Watching people maneuver around the garden holding drinks and plates of food — while still keeping a respectful distance — provided some clever, dance-like footwork to avoid collisions.
And each table had commemorative bottles of hand sanitizer inscribed with “Spread Love, not Germs.”
If you read that and thought “Aw ...” I’m with you.
Collectively this made the backyard feel like a safe, COVID-free zone. The tall fence and a simple latch on the gate helped make it feel like a bulwark against any viral danger from outside the wedding-day enclave.
Admittedly, the liberal pours of champagne might have helped enhance that reassuring feeling.
In the days since the wedding and reception I have tried to analyze the genesis of that safe feeling.
Some of the people at the ceremony were strangers to me. Yet I felt comfortable, not particularly concerned about any loose viruses from them jumping on me — even before the champagne began to flow.
Certainly, the spectacular graciousness of my son’s new in-laws added to the feeling, as they welcomed us into their backyard. March was the last time we visited anyone inside their home. Backyards are the new normal socializing venue.
The closest I’ve been able to figure out is that all of us wedding attendees share values in relation to my son and his wife. Perhaps we also agree what we need to do to keep safe in a pandemic.
I just don’t get that same safe-place vibe shopping in my local grocery store. Half of the customers can’t seem to keep their face masks on. Or if they do mask-up, they leave their schnozzes sticking out the top.
Uck.
Of course, it could be that the backyard of my son’s new in-laws is just one of those places where some people feel safe.
Certainly, our family cottage in Valois is like that. My blood pressure drops 20 points when I pull in the driveway in the spring.
Ditto for a good friend’s wooded property in Watkins Glen overlooking the south end of the lake.
Here in California, nearby Jack London State Park provides tranquility for me, too.
But in many Finger Lakes’ locales (and elsewhere) we remain deep in the COVID-19 woods.
Since an effective vaccine is likely months from becoming available, and there are no 100-percent effective cures for people who contract the virus, the best we can do is religiously wear face masks, keep socially distant and continue compulsive handwashing.
But my son’s wedding and reception proved to me being a hermit isn’t necessary to be safe. Finding like-minded people about coronavirus safety is.
Knowing this is what will help me — and our family — look forward to this next year of navigating through birthdays, holidays and vacations without sacrificing any more of the time we want to spend together.