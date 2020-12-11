This past Monday people in the Finger Lakes and the nation lamented the loss of nearly 2,400 lives in the attack on Pearl Harbor 79 years ago.
In that horrific, nation-shocking assault, the people died at Pearl in a surprise attack by a fleet of Japanese planes. The pilots were intent on crippling America’s military capability to keep the U.S. out of World War II.
A historian friend in Watkins Glen noted that roughly the same number of people are dying across the U.S. every single day from COVID-19.
Every.
Single.
Day.
“We are on a ship in Pearl Harbor, and it is December 7, 1941 all over again,” my friend said.
The Japanese attack on Pearl Harbor galvanized the nation. But why hasn’t COVID-19?
In the wake of the Pearl Harbor attack, factories retooled to manufacture weapons of war. Men and women joined the armed forces en masse. Nearly everyone planted a victory garden to grow food for themselves and to ensure that soldiers overseas would get fed, too.
Personal and group sacrifice almost overnight became a point of tremendous national pride. We united to defeat the fascists of Japan, Germany and Italy.
That national pride was excellently chronicled in journalist Tom Brokaw’s 1998 book, “The Greatest Generation.”
But contrast 1941 America with December 2020 America.
Although many Americans take the pandemic seriously, we have far too many unthinking, selfish people from Maine to California who bristle self-righteously — and even stage public protests — when medical authorities say we all need to wear protective face masks and should not gather in groups.
Both increase the spread of the virus, resulting in illness and deaths.
Don’t expect to see these self-centered folks featured in any future “Greatest Generation” tomes, except perhaps as examples of what not to do in a national medical emergency.
But watch what happens when the COVID-19 vaccines do become available?
These mask-less/clueless/selfish individuals will push their way to the front of the queue to get vaccinated.
Me! Me! Me! Me first!
Absolutely the best news on the pandemic horizon is that lifesaving vaccines are almost ready for distribution.
Almost.
The number of viral infections is growing at such an alarming rate that states with alert governors and health authorities are pulling out all the stops to keep as many people healthy as they can in this race to get vaccines.
California Gov. Gavin Newsom this week issued a sweeping stay-at-home order, clearly aimed at keeping rapidly filling hospital intensive care units from overflowing. The state is averaging 21,000 new cases per day.
After struggling since March with see-sawing shutdowns, closures and restrictions, Newsom urged residents to be patient. “This is not a marathon any longer,” he said. “This is a sprint.”
The state expects to get its first batch of 327,000 vaccine doses this month.
New York state has seen its new cases jump from 7,300 per day to 9,300 per day in just two weeks.
That spike was enough to prompt Gov. Andrew Cuomo to say he is close to shutting down all indoor dining in New York City and put more restrictions at upstate restaurants if COVID-19 hospitalizations don’t stabilize. Non-essential businesses could be shuttered, too.
“We will manage the hospital system as well as it can be managed, but if you’re going to overwhelm the hospital system, then we have no choice but lockdown,” Cuomo said.
Lockdown and pandemic-related restrictions aren’t easy. But if they save lives in the sprint to getting an effective vaccine, we should be thankful we have smart leaders willing to make tough decisions.
We survived Pearl Harbor and went on to win a world war.
We can survive this, too. But we have to all start working together.